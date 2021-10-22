Four motions fail to amend Cedar Falls proposed downtown zoning ordinances

CEDAR FALLS – Four attempts were made by a pair of city councilors earlier this week to make changes to the proposed ordinances that overhaul downtown zoning.

But not enough support was gathered on four separate motions, with each failing in 4-3 votes, at Monday’s City Council meeting. Instead, the package of legislation passed in its second reading and will come before the council as written for a final reading and possible vote Nov. 1.

Councilors Daryl Kruse and Susan deBuhr recommended a flurry of changes, significant enough to involve the Planning and Zoning Commission and delay the ordinances’ adoption. During what turned into a heated session, the only support for the amendments came from Councilor Dave Sires.

Motions were made to change the “mandatory” shared parking requirements for new commercial and residential units in the proposed language into “voluntary” ones. Another recommended the removal of a prohibition on vinyl siding for new downtown construction included in the proposed code.

Issues with lower residential parking requirements have been voiced in the past, and a “compromise” on them was brought to the floor in hopes of finding middle ground.

But the motion that attracted the most attention was a request to revive the Planning and Zoning Commission process for some downtown site plans, whereas in the proposed zoning language it would be replaced with an administrative staff review.

Some councilors felt it was a sign of a lack of transparency, but that was disputed by others like Councilor Simon Harding, who sided with staff’s depiction that the transparency is in the new zoning language being clearer and more objective.

“The whole point of the ordinance is to put it in black and white,” Harding said. “It says what you can do and what you can’t do. It’s way more strict than what we currently have. It gives you a yes or no. It will be good for developers in many ways to see what they can and can’t do. If anything it opens up the table to not play favorites and to not have it be politically biased.”

Issues with the proposed zoning package have been raised in writing by a group of upset downtown business and property owners and representatives, making up more than 70 addresses among them. One sent a letter to councilors with possible amendments, and a few have spoken at recent council meetings asking for a delay until a compromise is reached.

“I’m not here to oppose the form-based zoning. I’m here to oppose the parking requirements for the residential portion of the form-based zoning as it relates to new construction,” said Darin Beck. “You know fundamentally the form-based zoning seems to be where Cedar Falls is headed. There are other cities that are doing very well with form-based zoning. I’ve done a little bit of research and I have not found any cities that have this small of a parking requirement, and most of the cities that I find that in don’t have the parking dilemma that we currently have for a lack of infrastructure.”

Mayor Rob Green has voiced his support for the new downtown zoning ordinances that have been in the works since 2019 and would replace what has been in place since the 1970s.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the package of ordinances earlier this year.

