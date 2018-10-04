Walt Rogers and Dave Williams

Walt Rogers, left, and Dave Williams

CEDAR FALLS — Rep. Walt Rogers and Dave Williams will participate in four debates over the next several weeks.

The candidates will participate in televised debate to be aired on the “Steele Report” at 10 a.m. Sunday on KWWL-TV. There will also be three debates scheduled with The Waterloo Rotary, Oct. 15 at noon, the Cedar Falls Lions Club, Oct. 22 at noon, and the Cedar Falls Rotary on Oct. 30 at noon.

Rogers declined an invitation to a fifth debate Oct. 23 sponsored by Black Hawk and Bremer League of Women Voters and Cedar Valley Activate. Williams will still be attending the event at the Cedar Falls Library.

Rogers told The Courier in an email that he has a prior commitment on the Oct. 23 that prevents him from attending.

