Four building owners in Waterloo might need to install sprinklers if 2021 fire code passes

WATERLOO -- Four buildings, including one owned by the city, will need to install sprinkler systems if the new fire code is approved in the city.

Though the International Fire Code is updated every three years, Waterloo, like the state of Iowa, has adopted the code changes every six years, Fire Chief Pat Treloar told the City Council at a work session Monday. The city is currently operating under the 2015 code.

Treloar recommended the city adopt the 2021 version -- he anticipated Iowa will as well -- but noted that version has a provision that existing buildings that serve alcohol with an occupancy of 300 or more must have a sprinkler system.

Any building 5,000 square feet or more or with an occupant load of 100 or more built after the code goes into effect would have to install a sprinkler system under the new code as well, if their venue serving alcohol was "located on a floor other than the level of exit."

“We don’t think this is going to be overly shocking, and we don’t think it’s going to be a big change,” Treloar said.

The change to the IFC is apparently a reaction to the nightclub fire in Rhode Island in 2003 that killed 100 people and injured 187, one of the deadliest ever in the U.S., said Brock Weliver, the city's fire marshal.

"A lot of bigger loss of life has happened in buildings with occupancy such as this," Weliver said.

Four properties within city limits have been identified as falling under that new section of the code and not having existing sprinkler systems, according to Weliver. One is the National Cattle Congress Pavilion, but he didn’t name the three others immediately. Treloar noted one is a "city-owned building" and said he would email councilors the list.

"A couple in there would be a surprise to the business owner," Treloar said.

Weliver said other cities that adopted the code have given businesses up to a year to comply, noting before the pandemic and related supply chain issues, installing a sprinkler system cost around $7 per square foot.

Councilor Dave Boesen, a retired firefighter, said such a cost could run to $35,000 or more for the large buildings targeted by the code change. He said he worried about the cost to the Pepsi Pavilion due to the location having “a horrible water supply," but said he would rather support it than amend it.

“I’m not in favor of striking it at all," Boesen said. "If we strike this or deviate from this, we own it; the liability rests on us."

"You’re gonna own it as well if you stick to your guns," Treloar replied.

Council members -- Jonathan Grieder was absent -- largely supported the new code and a grace period of one year, but asked Treloar to research estimated installation costs before it comes before the council for a vote, likely in late December or January.

In other business, the council:

Unanimously approved selling city property to Zydeco Investments to build a new, 170,000-square foot building to house CPM Roskamp Champion's new Waterloo location northeast of Leversee Road and Lake Street for $1.17 million.

The council also approved a corresponding development agreement awarding Zydeco $1.27 million in grant funding and tax rebates of 50% for 15 years, in exchange for a minimum assessment value of $8 million on the new building, nearly three times as large as its existing location on Airline Circle.

Boesen said he was "concerned with purchasing for $1.17 million and rebating back $1.27 million," but said in talking with Development Director Noel Anderson he was assured "we're going to recoup most of that money."

He said he was also excited to start making money off of that property because of the "exorbitant amount of money" MidAmerican Energy apparently charged to extend electric service out there.

"I'm really happy we’re bringing in this size of project," Boesen said. "That should help offset."

Unanimously approved the police department's emergency request to buy more ammunition, which according to city documents was "currently in low supply."

But of the nine types of ammunition requested by the department -- totaling 148,000 rounds -- Kiesler Police Supply in Jeffersonville, Indiana, only bid on six types, while Sunset Law Enforcement in Ackley only bid on four.

"What do you do in that case?" asked Mayor Quentin Hart.

Maj. Joe Leibold said he would try to find more bidders.

"Obviously, that ammunition’s in short supply," Leibold acknowledged. "I don’t know if we'll get another bid or not."

