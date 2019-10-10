{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters have planned forums in Waterloo and Cedar Falls for the November municipal and school board elections.

The forum for Cedar Falls school board candidates will be Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cedar Falls City Hall Council Chambers.

That forum is sponsored by League of Women Voters, Cedar Falls Education Association and the Cedar Falls Educational Support Personnel Association.

The Cedar Falls Municipal candidate’s forum will be Oct. 24, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., Cedar Falls.

The forum for Waterloo School Board candidates is Oct. 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Educational Service Center, 1516 Washington St., Waterloo.

The Waterloo Municipal candidate’s forum is Oct. 22, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Waterloo City Hall Council Chambers.

The public is invited to attend.

Written questions submitted by the audience will allowed.

