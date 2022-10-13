 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forum to be held for Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors' candidates

  • 0
black hawk county logo

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting a candidate forum for the Black Hawk County Supervisors candidates on Monday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. at the Waterloo Convention Center.

Rotary Club member, Kevin McCrindle, will moderate the forum. Questions will be submitted in advance from the club.

Those who plan to attend should e-mail Annie VanderWerff at annie@theregenerateprocess.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mahsa Amini protests: Solidarity protests take place in diasporas worldwide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News