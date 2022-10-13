Forum to be held for Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors' candidates

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Rotary Club is hosting a candidate forum for the Black Hawk County Supervisors candidates on Monday, Oct. 17 at 12 p.m. at the Waterloo Convention Center.

Rotary Club member, Kevin McCrindle, will moderate the forum. Questions will be submitted in advance from the club.

Those who plan to attend should e-mail Annie VanderWerff at annie@theregenerateprocess.com.