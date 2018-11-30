Try 1 month for 99¢
Jason Welch and Ray Feuss

Jason Welch, left, and Ray Feuss

WATERLOO — A forum for the two candidates for the Ward 5 special election will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Public Library. The forum is sponsored by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters.

Ray Feuss and Jason Welch were the only candidates filing nomination papers by the deadline to run in the Dec. 11 special election for the city’s Ward 5 council seat.

Feuss, 42, of 1822 Baltimore St., works as director of Hawkeye UniServ for the Iowa State Education Association after teaching for 16 years. Welch, 43, of 1125 Kimball Ave., owns and operates CV Maintenance Pros and has ran in previous elections for a Statehouse and county supervisor position.

The agenda will include statements by the candidates and written questions from the audience.

The public is invited.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments