Election 2020 Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign rally at Eakins Oval in Philadelphia on May 18.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Former Vice President and current Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden will travel to Iowa on June 11, his campaign announced Thursday morning.

There are no details available yet on what cities or places Biden will visit.

Biden, who served eight years as vice president under President Barack Obama, is currently polling in front of a field of two dozen Democratic presidential candidates.

UPDATE: President Trump returning to Iowa June 11

His trip was announced the same day as President Donald Trump announced he would also be returning to Iowa on June 11.

