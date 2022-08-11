Former Vice President Mike Pence to make appearance in Waverly

WAVERLY — Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will be in Waverly next week.

He’ll be the lead speaker the afternoon of Aug. 20 at the second annual Bremer County Republican Party’s “Summer Grill and Chill” at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, 501 Heritage Way, said party spokesperson Bob Brunkhorst.

Brunkhorst said he believes the Republican's appearance in Waverly is his first time in Bremer County.

Event tickets are available until Wednesday at 5 p.m., according to Brunkhorst.

The visit comes after Bremer County's GOP president John Baber met Pence in Independence earlier this year during a political event, and because of Pence’s desire to “engage with Iowans and share with them his vision” about the future of the country, said Brunkhorst.

“He’s feeling the waters about a possible run for president, and will be engaging and seeing what’s important to people,” Brunkhorst said of Pence, who’ll be traveling up from Des Moines. “He’ll talk about his time as vice president, his policy views, and his vision for the future.”

The event, hosted by the party of some 30 members, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

He said Pence will speak inside the school auditorium at about 12:30 p.m. for about 20 minutes, and will likely interact with attendees and take photos with them before or after speaking that afternoon.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, of New Hartford, and Rep. Sandy Salmon, of Janesville, as well as Charley Thomson, a candidate for Iowa House, also will give remarks.

Tickets for individuals and couples are for $40 and $60, respectively, and include a meal inside the school cafeteria.

Ages 12 and under will be allowed inside for free as all ages are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

To be a “host,” it’s $250, and will include reserved premium seating for the speeches and a meal for two, as well as a photo opportunity with Pence and an “autograph quality” five-foot by seven-foot photograph of him.

Tickets can be purchased by going online to bremercountygop.nationbuilder.com. Questions or other inquiries can be directed to bremercorepublicans@gmail.com.

“This is a great opportunity,” said Brunkhorst. “Iowans are privileged to have this caliber of politicians visit our state. You get to listen and interact as he shares his views about what this country needs to do to grow.”

“Don’t let it go to waste,” he added.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was the keynote speaker at the inaugural "Summer Grill and Chill" event.