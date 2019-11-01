Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar picked up another endorsement of statewide interest when former U.S. attorney and gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidate Roxanne Conlin signed on to Klobuchar’s campaign.
The U.S. Senator from Minnesota’s presidential campaign previously has been endorsed by 13 current and former state lawmakers, her campaign said.
“Amy Klobuchar’s vision, values and lengthy record as one of the most effective members of the U.S. Senate set her apart from other candidates for the Democratic nomination,” Conlin said in a statement provided by the Klobuchar campaign. “I’ve met with many of the candidates in recent months and studied their records and positions on the issues. Given her wealth of experience, I am convinced that Amy is the right person to unite our party, defeat Donald Trump and make meaningful change as president.”
Conlin announced her endorsement of Klobuchar at a campaign event Thursday night in Des Moines, ahead of Friday’s state party fundraiser that will feature Klobuchar and 13 of her fellow presidential candidates.
Iowa farmer in Biden video
Former vice president Joe Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign has released a video featuring a central Iowa farmer as part of his criticism of Trump administration policies on trade and renewable fuels.
The trade war isn’t about farmers and the corn and soybeans they raise, Indianola farmer Kevin Middleswart says in the video. (link to video: https://youtu.be/q6Qq1NCc0w8of)
“They're just using us as a pawn in this fight,” Middleswart says, adding that markets that “took us 40 years to develop Trump has destroyed in less than 20 months.”
“Donald's telling us that we're gonna win this trade battle,” Middleswart adds in the video filmed on his farm. “It's an easy, easy win. Things gonna be great. Farmers gonna have it better than ever. You know, here we are a year later, you know, they're not any better.”
Middleswart, who said he had to sell beans last week to pay his property taxes, believes Biden can do what Trump hasn’t been able to accomplish — reach a trade deal with China that will return markets for farm commodities to where they were before the Trump administration.
The trade war is “resolvable,” he says, “but you got to start somewhere. You got to talk.
“We need that balance on the ticket that Joe brings to the table (so) we can get someone elected to get things done. Joe's been working hard for us and I'm going to work hard for him.”
Bullock rolls out plan
Co-pay-free contraception and getting the right to an abortion passed into federal law are among the elements of Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock’s proposals to advance gender equity.
The Montana governor also proposed repealing the Hyde Amendment to make it easier for low-income women to access contraceptive services, passing the Paycheck Fairness Act to ensure equal pay for equal work, and advocating for a national paid family leave policy.
“It’s time to end the Trump Administration’s attacks on equal opportunity and ensure that all Americans have a fair shot at a better life — regardless of their gender,” Bullock said in a statement. “As president, I’ll make it a priority to empower women, strengthen our communities, and ensure everyone is afforded equal opportunity to succeed.”
