WATERLOO — The city is buying a building to replace what Police Chief Dan Trelka described as “less than ideal” conditions at the current evidence storage location.
Waterloo City Council members voted 6-0 Monday to approve spending $200,000 to buy the former Salvation Army Family Thrift Store at 415 E. Seventh St., just a block from City Hall.
Trelka responded to questions about his department’s needs by describing the barn on the National Cattle Congress fairgrounds where the items are now stored.
“When we seize these vehicles, ultimately some of them get returned to the owner,” he said. “They have to be in the same condition when we return them.
“Many of the cars are getting mold damage out there, so we’re spending money to clean the cars up,” he added. “Rodent damage, so we have to fix the seats.”
Trelka also noted there have been break-ins at the NCC building, which jeopardizes evidence. Some of the vehicles in storage are related to homicide cases.
The police department has been using the barn for two decades in exchange for providing security during the NCC fair. “It’s costing the city much more annually to provide security officers than the storage we’re getting,” he said.
The Salvation Army had been attempting to sell the former thrift store, which closed last year.
Trelka said the acquisition of the building and estimated cost of making improvements will be less than $300,000. The department previously had been looking to construct new evidence storage buildings on Newell Street for more than $400,000.
The arrangement also calls for the city to donate three vacant city-owned lots next to The Salvation Army’s headquarters at 89 Franklin St. Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the value of those lots was deducted from the city’s offer on the thrift store.
Resident Forest Dillavou objected to the city buying the building.
“I have a concern for the city taking on more property,” he said. “We have property all over. We cannot maintain it.
“Our buildings are falling down, falling apart,” Dillavou added. “Streets and everything are falling apart.”
Councilwoman Margaret Klein said she also was worried about whether the city could afford to maintain another building. The city has hired an engineering firm to evaluate all city buildings.
“I too share concerns about adding property when we’re waiting for that big report to tell us in what kind of condition all the rest of our property is,” she said.
Councilman Steve Schmitt abstained from voting because he was a longtime board member at The Salvation Army.
