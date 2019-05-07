CEDAR FALLS -- Former State Rep. Walt Rogers, of Cedar Falls, has been named deputy director of the West Des Moines-based Tax Education Foundation of Iowa, a nonprofit organization that promotes economic freedom.
Leading the organization, Rogers will develop public policy and solutions that advance TEF’s goals of limited government, free-market solutions and fiscal responsibility for Iowa.
Rogers served eight years in the statehouse representing Cedar Falls and Black Hawk County. He served as an Assistant House Majority Leader and was appointed by the Speaker of the House to chair the Education Committee.
“We’re thrilled to add Walt to our team at TEF Iowa. His valuable leadership in the non-profit sector paired with his track record of crafting effective, taxpayer-focused public policy is unmatched,” said Chris Ingstad, president of TEF Iowa, in a release. “Walt will be a tremendous asset for us as he works to build coalitions across the state.”
“I look forward to engaging with Iowa’s business leaders, entrepreneurs, civic and educational organizations, and everyone in between to strengthen TEF’s ties and build new coalitions with the taxpayer in mind,” said Rogers. “More than ever, Iowans need a strong, effective voice to protect their valuable tax dollars and ensure government is working for them.”
