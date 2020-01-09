Former Rep. Berry, Obama assistant to campaign for Buttigieg in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A former state representative from Waterloo, along with a former president's special assistant and personal aide, will campaign for Pete Buttigieg this weekend.

Former state Rep. Deb Berry, who announced last month her endorsement of Buttigieg for the Democratic nomination for president, as well as Reggie Love, a special assistant and personal aide to former President Barack Obama, will host a Waterloo Canvass Launch for Buttigieg at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pete Buttigieg Campaign Office, 110 E. Fourth St.

Buttigieg, who had previously led the Democratic field since November, is currently polling at an average of within 0.3% of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is at an average of 22% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers to Buttigieg's 21.7%.

Buttigieg will appear at the next debate Tuesday in Des Moines, along with Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

The Iowa Caucuses will be Feb. 3.

