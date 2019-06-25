WATERLOO — Former Pennsylvania congressman and retired vice-admiral Joe Sestak became the 24th Democratic presidential candidate when he announced his bid in Waterloo on Sunday.
Sestak appeared at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. He waited to announce his run because he has been helping a daughter recover from brain cancer, Sestak said.
He’s joining a record-breaking field of candidates running for president.
Sestak also attended a service at Antioch Baptist Church Sunday before his announcement. He went to Antioch because, he said, the African-American community has been among his best supporters.
Restoring U.S. leadership to the world is the primary reason he’s joined the race.
“(We’re) retreating from the world, leaving groups and allies behind, saying it’s a wrap,” Sestak said.
He announced at the museum because the Sullivan brothers gave the ultimate sacrifice, Sestak said. Later he talked at the Black Hawk County Democratic Headquarters for their central committee meeting.
Sestak served in the Navy for 31 years and in Congress for four years. In 2010 and 2016 he ran unsuccessfully for Senate.
“I represented a nearly two-to-one Republican district that hasn’t elected a Democratic congressman since the Civil War,” Sestak said. He won his second race without spending any money on media advertisements.
He planned to visit Des Moines Monday and today.
