WATERLOO — The former Logan Middle School site may be turned into medical office buildings.
Members of the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend rezoning about 2.6 acres of the former school property on the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 63 and West Louise Street.
The request was made by the Sulentic-Fischels Group on behalf of the Waterloo Community School District, which owns the land. But the potential developer and occupants of the proposed buildings were not identified.
Site plans submitted for the zoning request show a 10,000-square-foot “orthopedic clinic” with a future expansion of up to 10,000 square feet.
There were no objections to the zoning request during a public hearing before the commission’s vote. The measure heads to the City Council in coming weeks for final approval.
Logan Middle School was replaced in 2009 by George Washington Carver Academy to the south. Logan was demolished in 2015.
The Board of Education voted Aug. 27 to authorize Superintendent Jane Lindaman to negotiate with parties interested in purchasing the property. But any final sale of the land would need to return for another vote.
The area being rezoned does not include an existing parking lot to the west or green space to the south, which will be retained by the district.
Planning and Zoning commissioners conditioned their approval on the development including a sidewalk along West Louis Street to connect the buildings to the recreational trail along U.S. 63, which was built when the Iowa Department of Transportation reconstructed the highway.
Medical offices would be in line with other development in the area, including UnityPoint/Allen Hospital’s campus just a block to the north and additional clinics being developed at the former Logan Plaza location to the northeast.
