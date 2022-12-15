Former Kmart building to become storage facility

WATERLOO — A former Kmart building is on track to be repurposed.

Waterloo’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved rezoning and issuing a special permit for 3810 University Ave. That will turn the empty building into a climate-controlled storage facility, called Storelocal Co-op. Mann Road Storage LLC of Mount Vernon sought the zoning change and special permit.

The Kmart closed in 2017 and is mostly zoned for commercial use except for the most northwestern portion of the building and adjacent green space, which is zoned as residential. City Planner Aric Schroeder said he wasn’t sure of the history behind why the building's tip was zoned that way.

However, the property line butts up against the yard of a home on Progress Avenue. Resident Nick Graves expressed concern during the meeting about the rezoning.

“Are they able to do anything with that property?” Graves asked, of the green space adjacent to his land. “Am I gonna lose all that, or (is the company going to) put a fence … or a parking lot or retaining wall up next to my house?”

Chad Kelly, a representative of the applicant, said he would be open to rezoning all of the area except for the 20 or so feet next to Graves’ property. Graves said he was okay with that decision.

The next thing the commission had to approve was a special permit for Mann Road Storage. The request is conditioned on the final site plan meeting all applicable city codes and regulations, as well as installation of sidewalk along Progress Avenue.

Storelocal describes itself as “a cooperative of self-storage owners and operators coming together to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace" on the company website. Two Storelocal Co-ops are located in Cedar Rapids.

Kelly said the entire project is an investment of $18 million.

The 106,000-square-foot former Kmart building opened in 1967, according to Courier archives.

The former Hy-Vee grocery story just to the west, at 4000 University Ave., is also being redeveloped. The Waterloo Community Based Outpatient Clinic for Veterans Affairs is moving from 945 Tower Park Drive to the location. It will use 21,000 square feet of the 64,000-square-foot building.

The Hy-Vee has been empty since 2018.

How inflation has impacted your Amazon cart How inflation has impacted your Amazon cart Pets Toiletries Household cleaning Home essentials Health