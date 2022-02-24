Former Iowa ag secretary endorses Franken

Patty Judge, the former state agriculture secretary and lieutenant governor, has endorsed Mike Franken in the Democratic primary in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign, the Franken campaign announced Wednesday.

Judge endorsed Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, over former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, of Cedar Rapids.

Judge ran for the U.S. Senate in 2016, when she earned the party’s nomination and lost to longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Franken, Finkenauer and Minden physician Glenn Hurst are running for the party’s nomination to challenge Grassley.

“I know how difficult it is to challenge Chuck Grassley, and this year Iowa Democrats have a unique opportunity to nominate Admiral Mike Franken. I fully endorse Franken's candidacy because I believe he is our best chance to finally retire Grassley once and for all,” Judge said in a news release issued by the Franken campaign.

“His years of leadership and career of service are a tough match for Grassley, and I am honored to support Admiral Franken's candidacy. He will be ready to lead on Day One.”

Grassley faces a primary challenge from Sioux City lawyer and state Sen. James Carlin.

Franken also ran in the Democratic primary for Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign in 2020. He finished second to Theresa Greenfield.

LOEBSACK ENDORSES VAN LANCKER: Former U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack has endorsed Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker in the Democratic primary for Iowa secretary of state.

Van Lancker and Linn County Auditor Joel Miller are seeking the party’s nomination to challenge Republican incumbent Paul Pate.

“During my time in public service I had the pleasure of witnessing the way … Van Lancker conducted elections in my district. He is a tireless voter advocate that has proven an ability to administer safe elections while encouraging as many eligible citizens as possible to participate in the process,” Loebsack said in a news release from the Van Lancker campaign.

“I’m horrified by the constant attacks from the (Republican-led Iowa) Legislature to undermine our elections by making it harder to vote thus disenfranchising Iowans from all walks of life. I trust Eric to stand up against these attacks and make Iowans confident in their elections integrity for the next presidential election and all elections moving forward.”

JACOBY RUNNING: Dave Jacoby, a Democrat from Coralville, is seeking an 11th two-year term in the Iowa House, where he serves on the Democratic leadership team.

First elected in 2002, Jacoby, 65, said he sees a need for creating a fair and simple tax system, expanding the state mental health network for children and adults, and expanding educational opportunities in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

He also calls for better funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges, and the regent universities.

Jacoby is the top Democrat on the tax policy-writing Ways and Means Committee and sits on the Economic Growth, Commerce, Natural Resources, Tax Expenditure and newly appointed Informational Technology committees.

Before being elected to the House, Jacoby served two terms on the Coralville City Council. He served as liaison with the police and fire departments.

