Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling, a Republican who once represented the Illinois congressional district just across the Mississippi River, has announced he will seek the open seat currently held by retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack of Iowa.
Schilling, who relocated to Iowa from Illinois in 2017 in part to escape what he describes as heavy taxes and a poor business environment, has been openly mulling a run for the Iowa seat for months. He made his intentions official in a press release on Monday, saying he will run on a platform of "strengthening families, empowering small businesses, and defending this great nation against those who would seek to tear her down."
Loebsack still has roughly 18 months before he leaves Congress, but the race to represent his district following the 2020 election has already begun to attract high interest on both sides of the aisle.
Loebsack, a Democrat who began working in Washington in 2007, has already endorsed Wheatland Democrat Rita Hart to take his spot when he retires. Hart is a former state senator whose political profile grew substantially last year during her unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor.
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, other Republicans may still enter the race and set a primary election into motion, but Schilling has already begun to play offense against Hart.
After a recent endorsement of Hart by Emily’s List, a political group that advocates for abortion rights, Schilling's campaign issued a statement calling the support of that group “very concerning.”
“Abortion extremism doesn’t fly with the good people of Iowa,” Schilling, a longtime abortion opponent, said in the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.