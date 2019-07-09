{{featured_button_text}}
Schilling-bobby

Bobby Schilling, right, greets supporters at City Limits Saloon in Rock Island, Illinois, on November 4, 2014.

 Quad-City Times file photo

Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling, a Republican who once represented the Illinois congressional district just across the Mississippi River, has announced he will seek the open seat currently held by retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack of Iowa.

Schilling, who relocated to Iowa from Illinois in 2017 in part to escape what he describes as heavy taxes and a poor business environment, has been openly mulling a run for the Iowa seat for months. He made his intentions official in a press release on Monday, saying he will run on a platform of "strengthening families, empowering small businesses, and defending this great nation against those who would seek to tear her down."

Loebsack still has roughly 18 months before he leaves Congress, but the race to represent his district following the 2020 election has already begun to attract high interest on both sides of the aisle.

Loebsack, a Democrat who began working in Washington in 2007, has already endorsed Wheatland Democrat Rita Hart to take his spot when he retires. Hart is a former state senator whose political profile grew substantially last year during her unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Meanwhile, other Republicans may still enter the race and set a primary election into motion, but Schilling has already begun to play offense against Hart.

After a recent endorsement of Hart by Emily’s List, a political group that advocates for abortion rights, Schilling's campaign issued a statement calling the support of that group “very concerning.”

“Abortion extremism doesn’t fly with the good people of Iowa,” Schilling, a longtime abortion opponent, said in the statement.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments