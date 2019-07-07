WATERLOO — A city board has endorsed rezoning the former Edison Elementary School site for new homes, neighborhood-friendly businesses and a park.
The Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend rezoning the 7.4-acre site at Falls Avenue and Magnolia Parkway for planned residential use, with a three-quarter acre lot along Falls for commercial development.
Planning staff noted the currently vacant property also would include a 2.1-acre park sought by the neighborhood, although its exact location will be decided in the future.
“I would concur that it’s important to get a nice park there for that neighborhood as they have been patient,” said commission member Sue Flynn.
Waterloo Community Schools demolished the former Edison Elementary School in 2016 and also removed the popular Eagle Island wooden playground for safety reasons. The school district gave the property to the city in exchange for 10 acres in Miriam’s Park near Central Middle School.
There were no objections to the zoning change during a public hearing, but resident Forest Dillavou said he preferred to see the park located on the wooded northeast corner of the property at Magnolia Parkway and Bismarck Avenue.
Jay Hileman, a member of Edison Neighborhood Association who lives just north of the former school site, said he was pleased to see the process moving forward but questioned whether bars or adult businesses could locate in the lot being tagged for commercial use.
Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said the use of a planned zoning district requires any development to come back to the commission and then the City Council for site plan approval.
Alcohol sales and adult uses would be prohibited at the site due to its proximity to homes, he added.
Pending City Council approval of the rezoning, which is expected to be considered later this month, Anderson said the city likely will see proposals from developers interested in building on the former Edison site.
