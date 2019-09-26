CEDAR FALLS — The site of the former St. Vincent De Paul thrift store on Main Street may be remodeled.
The new owner, Prestige WW LLC, of 203 and 205 Main St., wants to redevelop the facade of the building and convert the upstairs — now used as a rehearsal space and museum for the Cedar Falls Municipal Band — into two residential apartments.
The plan was presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday.
“The applicant is proposing to (demolish) a portion of the existing store front and install large store front windows,” said Iris Lehmann, city planner. “It’s a great change in terms of view into the storefront and an improvement to the use of the bottom floor.”
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Brad Leeper and his wife, Jenny Leeper, are the owners of Prestige WW LLC.
“A tenant for the storefront has not yet been found,” Lehmann said.
The upstairs floor plan would change to residential use and will need to be approved by the Cedar Falls City Council.
“During the historic inventory of the downtown conducted in 2015 it was found that this building is noncontributing to the Cedar Falls Downtown Historic District due to the significant modifications that have been made to the facade,” according to city documents. The building was originally constructed in the 1880s.
Earlier this year St. Vincent de Paul closed its doors after 30 years of operation on Main Street due to a change in ownership of the building.
The store closed permanently Feb. 28.
The commission voted 7-0 to approve the site plan for a new facade. Commissioners Leeper and Lea Ann Saul were absent from the meeting.
“I think its a really, really, really good improvement to the property,” said Brian Wingert, Planning and Zoning commissioner.
