CEDAR FALLS — Former City Council member Tom Hagarty is urging elected officials to consider filling an upcoming vacancy through appointment.
And he wants a shot at the seat.
Hagarty proposed in an email sent to all council members and The Courier this week that he be appointed to mayor-elect Rob Green’s at-large seat. Green, who defeated Mayor Jim Brown in the Nov. 5 election, will vacate his council seat and assume the new position Jan. 2. Hagarty stepped down at the end of 2013 after serving 12 years in the council’s Ward 1 seat.
Council members could choose to hold an election instead of appointing someone. Cedar Falls residents can also petition the council to hold a special election.
Hagarty said in an interview that he first proposed his appointment in an earlier email “about a month ago” and “received positive responses from several council representatives.”
He followed up Wednesday with another email sent this time to the five continuing council members and the two new ones who will start in January, Dave Sires and Simon Harding. “I would like to now make this my formal request to be appointed to this position,” Hagarty wrote.
He acknowledged that even if a majority of the council decides to go with an appointment, they would likely have multiple interested citizens to choose from. Whoever ends up in the position either through an election or an appointment would serve the last two years of Green’s council term.
Hagarty’s email included the pledge that “if appointed to fill this vacancy I would only complete the two years remaining on the Rob Green’s council term.”
His push for the appointment route is motivated by the cost of holding a citywide special election for the at-large seat.
“I’m a tight-wad when it comes to money,” he said. “The 12 years when I was on the council, a lot of my votes can support that.”
Officials don’t have solid figures for the cost of a special election, but City Administrator Ron Gaines said the expense is expected to be considerable. “We have speculated that it’s going to be anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000,” he commented.
Along with the cost savings, Hagarty suggested an appointment would allow the council to hit the ground running as a new mayor starts the job. Green will “have less time to get things going,” he said, with a drawn out council election process.
“It’s a two-year term,” noted Hagarty. “He pretty well has to start setting his agenda and policies. He has a year and then has to start running for re-election.”
Gaines said Green along with the new council members and Susan deBuhr, who was re-elected to her Ward 2 seat, were sworn in Monday in preparation for taking their seats during the new year. The new mayor begins his position at noon Jan. 2.
“That’s when Rob Green’s seat will officially become vacant,” said Gaines, which starts the clock ticking for council members. “They have 60 days then to act.”
Aside from setting an election or appointing someone to the position, he noted, “the first thing they can do is just not act.” At the end of 60 days, the date of a vote would be set by the Black Hawk County election office.
Grant Veeder, county auditor, said if the council chooses appointment, a notice of that intent will first need to be published. But residents can petition for a special election either within 14 days of the notice being published or within 14 days after an appointment is made.
A petition for a city the size of Cedar Falls would need to have the signatures of 1,000 residents or a lower number totaling 15% of those who voted in the preceding election “at which the office was on the ballot,” according to Chapter 372 of the Iowa Code. Veeder and Gaines offered different interpretations of which specific election that would apply to, so it’s unclear what number of signatures would be required.
Gaines noted, though, if the council chooses to appoint someone and residents successfully petition for a special election “that person stays appointed until such time an election happens.”
If the council holds a special election, either by choice or petition, it can’t be held sooner than 32 days after notice is given to the county election office. After that, the law says it must be held “at the earliest practicable date.” A requirement for candidates to file nomination petitions at least 25 days before the election is also a factor in the timing.
Even if the council immediately puts the process in motion for a special election, Gaines said it will take time to work out details and set the date. Right now, if the council chooses that route, he doesn’t anticipate a vote happening until March or April at the earliest.
