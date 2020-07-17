Former Cedar Falls City Council member Stan Smith dies

"I always enjoyed visiting with him, because he's always controversial," said Wieland. "I enjoy that kind of conversation."

Smith was defeated in his 2005 re-election bid by Frank Darrah, but continued his interest in city matters. He challenged Wieland for his at-large seat on the council in 2007 and 2011.

While not on the council, Smith was still making his voice heard through The Courier's opinion page, where he was a frequent guest column contributor. That includes about a dozen columns this year. The last ran July 5 and focused on the separate fire department some city residents would like to recreate.

Tom Hagarty, another former council member, said Smith "gave me so much advice and was a great mentor" when he was first elected in 2001.

"One thing that he taught me was take the council packet and read the darn thing and even read the contracts, the fine print," he said. "He appeared to be a grumpy man, but as you got to know him he was a kind, gentle teddy bear."

With his detail-oriented approach and already long tenure, Smith also provided some institutional memory for the city.