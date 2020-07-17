Former Cedar Falls City Council member Stan Smith dies

CEDAR FALLS — A former City Council member who spent more than two decades in elected office has died.
Stan Smith died Wednesday at age 90, according to Cedar Falls officials. The Courier has not received an obituary, but initially learned of the death through a Facebook post from the mayor.
Smith was first elected to an at-large seat on the council in 1977 and served 12 years until 1989. He ran again in 1993 and was elected to the Ward 5 seat, serving another 12 years until 2005. He also ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1999.
As a council member, he routinely questioned staff members for more information on details of city business. Smith was often outspoken and known as being a stickler for details.
Former council member Dave Wieland learned that well before either he or Smith served in elected office. They met six decades ago at Chamberland Manufacturing in Waterloo, where Smith was a tech writer and Wieland was a pre-engineering college student employed for the summer. By the time Smith retired, he was a marketing manager for the company.
"He was always outspoken, he's been that way his whole life," said Wieland, who served with Smith during part of his second council stint. "I enjoyed working with him."
Wieland believed such traits served Smith well on the council, saying he did an effective job of analyzing issues to understand how they would impact the city's residents. Smith, who sat next to Wieland on the council dais, was also fun to talk to.
"I always enjoyed visiting with him, because he's always controversial," said Wieland. "I enjoy that kind of conversation."
Smith was defeated in his 2005 re-election bid by Frank Darrah, but continued his interest in city matters. He challenged Wieland for his at-large seat on the council in 2007 and 2011.
While not on the council, Smith was still making his voice heard through The Courier's opinion page, where he was a frequent guest column contributor. That includes about a dozen columns this year. The last ran July 5 and focused on the separate fire department some city residents would like to recreate.
Tom Hagarty, another former council member, said Smith "gave me so much advice and was a great mentor" when he was first elected in 2001.
"One thing that he taught me was take the council packet and read the darn thing and even read the contracts, the fine print," he said. "He appeared to be a grumpy man, but as you got to know him he was a kind, gentle teddy bear."
With his detail-oriented approach and already long tenure, Smith also provided some institutional memory for the city.
"I always will remember that he kept every one of his City Council packets for 20-some years and he could teach staff directors, mayor and anyone else how issues had gone over the years," said Hagerty. He noted that Smith worked hard to guide council colleagues through the history of an issue to increase their understanding. Still, Hagerty added, "We disagreed numerous times on issues."
He recalled how Smith would occasionally come by in his pickup and "drive me out to teach me about an issue such as water runoff. We literally got out of the truck and walked into ditches so I would understand the issue better."
Smith's wife, Irene, died in 2018. Hagerty, who was still in regular contact with Smith, said he had been in declining health "probably for a half a year."
