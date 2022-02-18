For progressives, recent bills, laws inspired 'Iowa Is Better Than This' event

WATERLOO — They came from different parts of the state, lamenting different state laws that recently have passed as well as legislation working its way through the Legislature this year. But the refrain — both metaphorically and literally — was the same:

“Iowa is better than this.”

That was the suggested audience response after each speaker during Wednesday night’s “Iowa Is Better Than This” event, a “statewide Iowa lament” over what organizers called the Republican majority’s “discriminatory” legislation against transgender children in schools, voting rights, accessibility to guns, housing, protesting and more.

“As Iowans, it is our dubious distinction to have a front-row seat to the dismantling of American democracy,” said Rabbi Henry Karp, co-founder of One Human Family QCA, a Quad-Cities organization that put on the event.

In addition to the original event in Davenport, satellite locations were also live-streamed, including one at the Waterloo Public Library, where around 20 people attended in person.

“Rather than being overwhelmed by the damage that has been and continues to be done, we tonight are banding together to fight these attempts to say that any Iowan is less than, or entitled to less protections and rights than, any other Iowan,” said the Rev. Richard Hendricks, another co-founder of One Human Family.

Waterloo’s lone speaker was the Rev. Belinda Creighton-Smith, who spoke on Iowa House File 802. The bill, which specifies what teachers can and cannot teach related to race and gender, was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds last June, and Creighton-Smith called it “particularly egregious.”

“”The law defines ‘divisive concepts’ that cannot be included in curriculum or training at Iowa’s schools or governmental agencies as those that make participants ‘feel uncomfortable,’” she said. “The law hinders the ability of Iowa teachers to provide thoughtful and accurate lessons on the legacy of racism and sexism that are a part of our nation’s history.”

After she spoke, she tore a piece of fabric provided to participants, who tore their own along with her.

“We tear this cloth as a symbol of how the moral fabric of our Iowa society has been torn by such actions,” Creighton-Smith said.

Speakers and organizers — several of them pastors — said they were concerned by legislation introduced or passed in the last two years in the state, and said it doesn’t represent Iowa they knew.

“The actions taken by the Iowa Legislature and then signed into law by the governor do not represent what so many of us in the state believe in or want in our communities,” Karp said. “It is time to stand up and say enough is enough.”

Organizers encouraged participants to fill out a Google Form after the event with their information and an “action item,” which Karp said they would follow up on.

The American Association of University Women of Iowa, the League of Women Voters of Iowa, Progress Iowa and the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa also partnered on the event.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.