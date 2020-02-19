For both sides in abortion debate, current legislation is part of something bigger

DES MOINES — A trio of abortion-related bills were approved on party-line votes in the Republican-controlled House Human Resources Committee on Tuesday, making them eligible for consideration by the full House.

The bills would require facilities where abortions are performed to be licensed and inspected by a state agency, mandate information given to women considering a medication abortion, and require death certificates be filed for fetal deaths after 12 weeks of gestation.

Across the rotunda, GOP senators on a subcommittee advanced a bill requiring doctors to offer ultrasounds to any woman having an abortion. The legislation also would require a three-day waiting period before a woman can have an abortion. Such requirements have been struck down by myriad state courts, including Iowa’s.

Alyssa Miller-Hurley, with NARAL Pro-Choice Iowa, said Senate File 2215 mandates “an unnecessary and invasive procedure with the purpose of shaming (the woman).”

The actions come as the Legislature heads toward the Friday deadline for non-money and policy bills to be passed by at least one standing committee in either chamber to remain eligible.