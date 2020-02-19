For both sides in abortion debate, current legislation is part of something bigger

DES MOINES — A trio of abortion-related bills were approved on party-line votes in the Republican-controlled House Human Resources Committee on Tuesday, making them eligible for consideration by the full House.
The bills would require facilities where abortions are performed to be licensed and inspected by a state agency, mandate information given to women considering a medication abortion, and require death certificates be filed for fetal deaths after 12 weeks of gestation.
Across the rotunda, GOP senators on a subcommittee advanced a bill requiring doctors to offer ultrasounds to any woman having an abortion. The legislation also would require a three-day waiting period before a woman can have an abortion. Such requirements have been struck down by myriad state courts, including Iowa’s.
Alyssa Miller-Hurley, with NARAL Pro-Choice Iowa, said Senate File 2215 mandates “an unnecessary and invasive procedure with the purpose of shaming (the woman).”
The actions come as the Legislature heads toward the Friday deadline for non-money and policy bills to be passed by at least one standing committee in either chamber to remain eligible.
While abortion rights supporters don’t see the bills being as far-reaching as past attempts to ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected — after about six weeks gestation — or after 20 weeks, the bills are intended to erect barriers to legal abortions, Daniel Zeno of ACLU-Iowa said.
You have free articles remaining.
Anti-abortion groups are playing a form of political small ball, chipping away at access to abortion rather than seeking the sort of bans that have been struck down by courts, he said.
It represents a shift in strategy by anti-abortion groups, Zeno said.
“This year, we’re seeing an onslaught of bills trying to regulate abortion to the point it’s no longer accessible,” he said.
The bills lawmakers have been considering this year “are part of a bigger effort to ban abortion,” he has said at a series of subcommittee hearings.
“We are creating a barrier to access to people who are already facing systemic barriers put into place by the people in this room,” Miller-Hurley told the Senate subcommittee Tuesday.
Danny Carroll, who has been a leader of anti-abortion efforts as a legislator and now as a lobbyist for the Family Leader, doesn’t see it as a change in strategy so much as using the tools available.
“It’s a reflection of people who believe passionately life begins at conception,” Carroll said. “They’re doing whatever they can to protect life.”