FLOYD – More than three years after first petitioning the Iowa Department of Transportation to build an overpass at a vital intersection, Floyd County residents remain interested in a major change to the area.
During a Tuesday night meeting at the Floyd Community Center, more than 50 citizens were able to view proposals and watch videos to get a better sense of what the $20.6 million interchange at the U.S. Highway 18-U.S. Highway 218-IA 27 intersection would look like.
The new exchange would run four lanes (two eastbound and two westbound) with extended on and off ramps on either side.
DOT officials were on hand to field questions about the lane designs, as well as what affect, if any, construction might have on traffic flows.
According to Pete Hjelmstad, a field services coordinator for the Iowa DOT district that covers the area, the initial round of construction in Fall 2021 wouldn't affect much traffic. Spring 2022 would bring more closures to the area but would be mitigated as much as possible.
Hjelmstad said that two of the more common questions he got were "How exactly will the interchange be built?" and "How will travel be affected when using the avenue?"
One resident, Francis Schmitt, said the intersection, as it stands, is "terrible."
Schmitt added that there wasn't much in the design proposals that merited changing but did say that it was too bad money had previously been put into the tinkering with the intersection since it's going to now be receiving a much bigger overhaul.
Floyd County Sheriff Jeff Crooks said that by far the biggest need for such a change was the "safety aspect."
"We've unfortunately had a few fatalities so the biggest, biggest thing is always safety," Crooks said.
Crooks added that it's difficult to even hazard a guess as to how many accidents have occurred at that spot because all sorts of minor fender benders happen there that aren't even reported.
Safety was one of the first things front of mind for resident Don Tieskotter as well.
"The way it is now is dangerous as heck," Tieskotter said. "It'll work. Gotta be better than it is now."
Marian Dight also found herself thinking about safety.
She said that she and her family travel on the road a lot as they come from Charles City and thinks what Iowa DOT is offering now is an improvement.
"It looks a lot safer."
In a past presentation for the state in 2016, Floyd County officials suggested that a "controlled intersection that includes an overpass over Iowa Highway 27" would help minimize the decisions motorists need to make while improving the safety of the intersection.
At that time, Floyd County supervisor Mark Kuhn had a petition with more than 3,000 signatures of people wanting intersection changes.
Kuhn explained that the intersection is close to the nearby Valero ethanol plant as well as a Love’s Truck Stop, which both increase traffic activity. It was noted that an average of 190 corn trucks pass through on a given day as well as 25 dried distiller grain and wet cake trucks, 12 tractors pulling grain wagons and at least 10 delivery trucks.
Those safety concerns aren't shared by everyone in town.
Ron Dugan, who runs Dugan's in Floyd, recently said that he's never felt unsafe traveling through that particular intersection.
He does point out that fairly recent inside turn lanes have made things easier so the need for a major overhaul is lessened even more.
Dugan's owned his eatery, a homestyle place with a green metal exterior and green floral trim on the inside, for almost 20 years, just in sight of the highway and is worried about the impact the changes will have on his business.
His larger concern is what the change will do to business.
"A majority of my customers come off of that four-lane highway and it would be a closed intersection by the restaurant with no frontage road," Dugan said.
Dugan has had a dog-eared copy of an earlier road plan for years now. He calls it a "God-awful intersection." He knows it well and also fears just how bad a clover-leaf close by could be.
"Not very much in favor of building the clover-leaf and closing my restaurant," Dugan said.
Deadline for receipt of comments on the project is July 29 and they can be sent online at the IDOT website.
