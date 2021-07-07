Floyd County will hold special election

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors went 0-for-2 on Tuesday.
The first loss came at a special meeting when the board voted 2-1 to settle a lawsuit and hold a special election Aug. 3 that could change how supervisors are elected. Officials estimate the cost to be around $9,000.
The second -- and more expensive -- loss came when the Iowa State Appeals Board refused to reconsider an order that supervisors cut $1.2 million from the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Both decisions were victories for citizens' group the Coalition for Better County Government and its president, Gordon Boge. Boge filed the lawsuit that ultimately forced the special election, and his group lodged the protest that sparked the state review of the county budget.
The coalition presented a petition June 1 seeking to force a special election asking voters to change how supervisors are elected. Floyd County currently elects supervisors at large, with the entire county voting for each supervisor.
The petition asks voters to divide the county into three geographical districts, with voters in each district electing one supervisor. That would ensure voters in both rural and urban areas are represented on the board, according to the coalition.
Supervisors rejected the petition June 7, saying it was invalid because the ballot question was not listed on every page. The coalition argued that standard does not apply to petitions for special elections, and even the county attorney seemed to agree.
Boge filed suit. The issue is time sensitive since state law requires the special election be held on the first Tuesday in August in an odd-numbered year.
Supervisor Doug Kamm voted against both the settlement and the special election, accusing the coalition of using bullying tactics to get signatures.
The protest of the county's budget centered on the new law enforcement center. Voters agreed in May 2018 to issue $13.5 million in bonds for the project, but the cost has since ballooned to nearly $18 million.
The county's response was a 24.55% tax increase on county landowners. Supervisors argued the tax hike was necessary given the state of the jail, and reasonable since the voters approved the project.
The State Appeals Board sided with the county, but uncovered a critical error in its budget process. Under state law, the county must hold two public hearings on its annual budget. The appeals board found between the first FY22 budget meeting in early March and the second later in the month, the proposed general services levy had increased by $1.2 million due to a copying error. The appeals board ordered the county to trim the $1.2 million increase.
County Auditor Gloria Carr noted the percentage increase year over year was correct, only the dollar figure was wrong. But Carrie Johnson, of the state Office of Management, noted at the appeals board hearing Tuesday that state statute holds to the dollar amount, not the percentage, is the deciding factor.