Floyd County will hold special election

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors went 0-for-2 on Tuesday.

The first loss came at a special meeting when the board voted 2-1 to settle a lawsuit and hold a special election Aug. 3 that could change how supervisors are elected. Officials estimate the cost to be around $9,000.

The second -- and more expensive -- loss came when the Iowa State Appeals Board refused to reconsider an order that supervisors cut $1.2 million from the fiscal year 2022 budget.

Both decisions were victories for citizens' group the Coalition for Better County Government and its president, Gordon Boge. Boge filed the lawsuit that ultimately forced the special election, and his group lodged the protest that sparked the state review of the county budget.

The coalition presented a petition June 1 seeking to force a special election asking voters to change how supervisors are elected. Floyd County currently elects supervisors at large, with the entire county voting for each supervisor.

The petition asks voters to divide the county into three geographical districts, with voters in each district electing one supervisor. That would ensure voters in both rural and urban areas are represented on the board, according to the coalition.