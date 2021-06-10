Floyd County rejects petition for special election

CHARLES CITY — Despite a warning from their attorney that the county will likely end up in court, the Floyd County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to reject a petition asking for a special election.

The Coalition for Better County Government had circulated a petition seeking to change how the county elects its supervisors. Floyd County currently elects supervisors at large, with the entire county voting for each supervisor. The petition asks voters to divide the county into three geographical districts, with voters in each district electing one supervisor. That would ensure voters in both rural and urban areas are represented on the board, according to the coalition.

To force the issue onto the ballot, the group needed signatures from registered Floyd County voters equivalent to 10% of the turnout from the last election, or 809 people.

On June 1, Gordon Boge, president of the coalition, presented a petition with more than 1,100 signatures. Auditor Gloria Carr, upon the advice of the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, deferred formally approving the petition to the Board of Supervisors.