Floyd County mum on response to lawsuit, plaintiff asks for expedited order

The Floyd County Board of Supervisors offered no public response Thursday to a lawsuit it faces in District Court.

After meeting in closed session regarding the suit filed in mid-June, the board reconvened in public session and moved on with other business, according to Supervisor Roy Schwickerath.

Schwickerath said action on a response was tabled for now.

The move comes as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, Gordon Boge, president of the Coalition for Better County Government, filed a request Wednesday for an expedited temporary order on his request for a writ of mandamus to be issued against the county.

A writ of mandamus requests a court order a local government to perform its duties as mandated under law.

The duty in question is the administration of a special election to change how Floyd County elects its supervisors. Boge's group submitted a petition June 1 asking for the special election, which according to state law must be held on the first Tuesday in August in an odd-numbered year. That petition was rejected by supervisors at their June 7 meeting, prompting Boge's lawsuit.

The clock is ticking, as the county must file public notice in a local news publication no later than 20 days before the requested election, by July 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0