CHARLES CITY — Residents will have an opportunity to interact with candidates for Floyd County government offices at a public forum in Charles City, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.
All candidates in the contested races for Floyd County supervisor and Floyd County treasurer have agreed to take part in the event, and Recorder Deb Roberts, County Attorney Rachel Ginby, and State District 52 Representative Todd Prichard, who are running unopposed, have been invited to participate as well.
All questions from the public must be submitted in writing in advance to the Chamber office at 401 N. Main St., or emailed to info@charlescitychamber.com. They may also be submitted the night of the forum.
The church is located at 601 Milwaukee St., Charles City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.