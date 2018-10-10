Try 1 month for 99¢
CHARLES CITY — Residents will have an opportunity to interact with candidates for Floyd County government offices at a public forum in Charles City, Thursday at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church.

All candidates in the contested races for Floyd County supervisor and Floyd County treasurer have agreed to take part in the event, and Recorder Deb Roberts, County Attorney Rachel Ginby, and State District 52 Representative Todd Prichard, who are running unopposed, have been invited to participate as well.

All questions from the public must be submitted in writing in advance to the Chamber office at 401 N. Main St., or emailed to info@charlescitychamber.com. They may also be submitted the night of the forum.

The church is located at 601 Milwaukee St., Charles City.

