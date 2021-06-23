Floyd County group files suit to force special election

CHARLES CITY — A lawsuit seeks to force a special election to determine how Floyd County elects its Board of Supervisors.

The action was filed in Floyd County District Court by Gordon Boge on behalf of the Coalition for Better County Government.

The coalition June 1 attempted to present a petition with 1,100 signatures to the county Auditor’s Office asking for the special election. Floyd County currently elects supervisors at large, with the entire county voting for each supervisor. The petition seeks to divide the county into three geographical districts, with voters in each district electing one supervisor. That would ensure voters in both rural and urban areas are represented on the board, according to the coalition.

To get the issue on the ballot, the group needed 10% of the turnout of registered voters from the last election, or 809 people, to sign.

But when Boge and others presented the petition, Auditor Gloria Carr upon the advice of the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, deferred approval to the supervisors. At issue was the fact the petition question was not listed on every signature page. Under state code, that’s a requirement for nomination papers for anyone seeking elected office.