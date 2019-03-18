Try 3 months for $3
ballot box clip art

CEDAR FALLS -- Flooding has forced Black Hawk County to move one of its polling places for Tuesday's Iowa Senate District 30 election.

Voters in Cedar Falls ward 1, precinct 1, who normally vote at the Eagle’s Club on Lone Tree Road, will vote instead at Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St., in the Duke Young Conference Room.

County election officials previously announced voters in Ward 3, Precinct 3, who normally vote at the University of Northern Iowa Bookstore, will vote at Gilchrist Hall on the UNI campus, due to the store being closed for spring break.

Both precinct changes are only for Tuesday's special election.

Voters with questions can contact the election office at (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us. The election office is Room 210 of the Black Hawk County Courthouse, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments