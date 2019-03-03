CEDAR FALLS — The flood maps of Cedar Falls are changing.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Federal Emergency Management Agency will hold a public open house to present preliminary flood plain maps from 5 to 7 p.m. March 13 at the Cedar Falls Public Works building, 2200 Technology Pkwy. Property owners can view the preliminary maps and learn how their flood risk may have changed. Representatives from FEMA and the Iowa DNR will be on hand to answer questions and address concerns.
The previous maps were done in July 2011.
The new maps will change which parts of Cedar Falls are in the 100- and 500-year flood plains and which places have been removed from the flood plains altogether.
“As a result of these map changes, some buildings throughout Black Hawk County may, for the first time, be included in a high-risk flood zone, known as the Special Flood Hazard Area,” according to a news release. “This may result in those affected property owners being required to purchase flood insurance.”
The city, Federal Emergency Management Agency and Iowa Department of Natural Resources are going through a review process to look at flood zone maps and see if adjustments are needed because of added roads, drainage structures or detention ponds that impact flood zones.
“In 2011, we went back and restudied about four areas in town to provide FEMA that data to take those areas out the flood plain,” said David Sturch, Cedar Falls planner. “We’re looking at the preliminary maps, and they’re available on FEMA’s mapping website and the city’s website.”
Public input on the maps is welcome, and residents with questions or concerns should contact Sturch and the city about possible changes.
“We’ve identified a few places that we’ve done some past projects that we’re going to go back and study,” Sturch said.
The new maps are based on lidar mapping done from overhead flights. “Lidar is your ground survey,” Sturch said. “We’ve done recent flights.”
If residents find themselves in a flood zone they weren’t in before they should contact their insurance provider and mortgage company, Sturch said. “They have the time from now to when the maps are officially done.”
Sturch said the maps should be completed in 2020.
People already living in areas where the flood zone changes are eligible for lower insurance premiums though a National Flood Insurance Program, Sturch said. “If they don’t like the ruling they can provide FEMA with additional data that shows their structure may be high enough that’s its above the base flood elevation.”
Banks consider the flood zone a property is in for mortgage purposes, which can affect interest rates.
“Our code regulates the 500 (year flood zone) and that’s just for new development proposes,” Sturch said. “You can still build in the 500 and 100 (year flood zones), but you have to meet those flood plain standards.”
The livable areas need to be lifted a foot above the 500-year flood zone elevation, Sturch said. “You can’t create new lots in a flood plain.”
