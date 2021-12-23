Flights to Caesars casinos, directly from Waterloo, to start in January

WATERLOO — The owner of Waterloo’s casino will start flying gamblers and vacationers directly from Waterloo to its other casinos, starting with a flight to Nevada in January.

Caesars Entertainment and the Waterloo Regional Airport announced last week they are partnering on specialty charter flights from Waterloo to Laughlin, Nevada, where Caesars operates two casinos.

“This is simply outstanding news for not just the metro areas of both Waterloo and Cedar Falls, but overall for the eastern third and the greater Cedar Valley region of Iowa,” said Keith Kaspari, airport director.

Laughlin, population of a little over 7,000, is an unincorporated resort town on the Colorado River on the southern tip of Nevada near the Arizona border, 90 miles south of Las Vegas.

The first gaming charter will leave Waterloo on Jan. 24 and return to Waterloo on Jan. 28. The charter includes flight and hotel for $644 per person, according to Caesars’ Rewards Air’s booking website.

Two more gaming charter flights are tentatively scheduled to either Laughlin or Biloxi, Mississippi, in March and April, Kaspari said, with the potential for more going forward. No Caesars Rewards membership is required, and the flights are open to the general public.

“That’s going to be an exciting part of hopefully a monthly transaction,” Kaspari told the airport board at its meeting last week.

The January flight actually starts in Sioux Falls, S.D., before arriving in Waterloo and then on to Laughlin, airport board member David Deeds noted during the meeting. He said the airport’s marketing committee would be meeting with Experience Waterloo “to talk about promoting that flight and promoting future flights as well.”

“If nothing else, we can compete against Sioux Falls to see if we can get people on that plane,” Deeds said.

It’s a partnership that seems to make sense for Caesars, which owns The Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo as well as two casinos in Laughlin, Nevada: Harrah’s Laughlin and Tropicana Laughlin, both close to Laughlin/Bullhead City International Airport.

“Partnering with Waterloo Regional Airport allows us to expand our Caesars Rewards Air program and provide guests with more convenient access to our unique destinations,” said Jeremy Diederich, vice president of travel management with Caesars Entertainment, in a press release.

Caesars merged with The Isle’s owner, Eldorado Resorts, in July of 2020, becoming the largest casino operator in the U.S., with almost 60 casinos worldwide and in 16 U.S. states. Eldorado bought Isle of Capri Casinos in May 2017, The Isle’s original owner when it opened in 2007.

In other airport business, the board:

Approved an $800 per-month increase in its custodial services to Marsden Building Services, the company that cleans the airport terminal.

Marsden was wanting an increase of nearly double that per month before negotiations, Kaspari told the board. The new cost per month is now just over $4,071, which Kaspari said was due to a rise in wages for employees in order for the company to stay competitive.

Will put out the call to farmers who want to plant and bale hay in 2022 after the farmer who usually farms the airport’s acreage said he was unable to do so next year.

The number of acres of land the airport has changes each year due to increasing development of the Waterloo Air and Rail Park, but Kaspari estimated the airport still retains at least 750 acres.

“Farming revenue is our No. 1 revenue generator,” he told the board. “We’ve got to make some hay.”

