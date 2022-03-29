 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flight to Caesars Nevada casino from Waterloo planned on April 14

Waterloo Regional Airport

 Andy Milone

WATERLOO -- Caesars Entertainment will operate another Boeing 737 charter flight through its airline partner, Sun Country Airways, from Waterloo to Laughlin/Bullhead City as part of its Caesars Rewards Air program. The package price includes airfare, ground transportation to and from the hotel, hotel accommodations, and an exclusive Laughlin, Nevada, Fun Book with offers on drinks, dining and many popular regional attractions. Travelers need not be enrolled in the program to book.

Flight 8255 will depart Waterloo at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 14, and arrive in Laughlin-Bullhead City, Arizona at 9:30 p.m.

Flight 8252 will depart Laughlin-Bullhead City, Arizona, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, and arrive in Waterloo at 1:35 p.m.

Reservations are now available at caesarsrewardsair.com.

