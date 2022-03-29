Flight to Caesars Nevada casino from Waterloo planned on April 14

WATERLOO -- Caesars Entertainment will operate another Boeing 737 charter flight through its airline partner, Sun Country Airways, from Waterloo to Laughlin/Bullhead City as part of its Caesars Rewards Air program. The package price includes airfare, ground transportation to and from the hotel, hotel accommodations, and an exclusive Laughlin, Nevada, Fun Book with offers on drinks, dining and many popular regional attractions. Travelers need not be enrolled in the program to book.
Flight 8255 will depart Waterloo at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, April 14, and arrive in Laughlin-Bullhead City, Arizona at 9:30 p.m.
Flight 8252 will depart Laughlin-Bullhead City, Arizona, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, and arrive in Waterloo at 1:35 p.m.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
FIRST Robotics Competition at McLeod Center and UNI-Dome - 3/25/22
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
More than 2,000 high school students on 45 teams from seven states compete during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The Waterloo Unity 4 Tech team, featuring East an West High students, runs their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Mila Haynes, Sean Radke and Kylie Buchholz trade high fives before running their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Ethan Strohm, Sean Radke and Mila Haynes load up their robot between matches on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Cedar Falls High School Team 525 members Sean Radke, Mila Haynes and Kylie Buchholz run their robot in competition on Friday during the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The Columbus Catholic robotics team The Coded Collective celebrates after a strong finish during a match on Friday at the FIRST Robotics Competition at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters on Wednesday he thought the chief Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee was running a fair hearing on the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the nation's highest court.