Five-year plan for PSO model in Cedar Falls released

CEDAR FALLS -- On two of Cedar Falls' most high profile issues -- public safety officers and roundabout intersections -- Jeff Olson sees parallels. Both sparked "a lot of controversy," the city's public safety director said.
As drivers got accustomed to roundabouts the grumbling subsided, Olson said. Similarly, it will take time for residents to gain faith in the switch from separate police and fire departments to a public safety officer model.
"Kalamazoo (Michigan) did this in the '80s, and they (told us), 'Get ready for the battle,'" Olson said of the PSO model. "But it's worked out extremely well for them."
The position of public safety officer was first approved by the City Council in 2015 after the city's police union requested the option. By 2016, all new hires by the police and fire departments were cross-trained as PSOs, Olson said.
Nearly six years later, 68 of the 74 personnel are PSOs, with just three firefighters and three police officers not cross-trained. Olson expects his department will be 100% PSOs in 10 years.
As he released his five-year goals for the department, Olson said the model has worked, citing an example of the first four responders showing up to a garage fire being able to put it out quickly.
"(The homeowner said) 'Wow, this really works.' That was encouraging to me," Olson said. "When people see it, more and more support it."
Olson also wants to add more citizen reservists to his current three. They are paid an annual stipend, go through a reserve officer training program and work a minimum of 16 hours a month on police matters.
He also wants to add more paid on-call city employees to his roster -- city employees who go through both reserve officer training or firefighter 1 training and are paid at their normal hourly rate. Right now, Olson said, seven city employees are paid on-calls on the police side, and two on the fire side.
"What we'd like to do is schedule them during special events," like weekends in the summer, Olson said. On the fire side, "we would like to choose days when our staffing is lower, just to help supplement staffing."
Olson also wants to diversify his force: Only two of 74 employees are Black, while one is Hispanic and one identifies as mixed race. The department also employs a Croatian and 15 female officers.
"We can look at all sorts of numbers, but we like to compare it maybe to the county as opposed to just Cedar Falls. We think that would be a more accurate representation of our community," Olson said. Cedar Falls is 91% white, while Black Hawk County is 84.5% white, according to census statistics.
Olson also wants officers to have a bachelor's degree, and it's mandatory for promotions. He said 80% of officers have a four-year degree currently.
"There's a lot of studies out there that show the higher the education, particularly a bachelor's, the less number of use of force incidents you have, the less officer-involved shootings you have, the less officer complaints you have," he said.
Another big goal is lowering the city's Insurance Services Office, or ISO, score from its current rating of 3. The ratings reflect how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires, and the score is distributed to insurance companies and homeowners.
"First of all, we're very happy with 3 -- that puts us in the top 3-and-a-half percent of fire departments in Iowa. But we always look for ways to improve," Olson said.
Olson also wants to restore mutual aid agreements that have been lost with volunteer fire departments in recent years due to unhappiness with the PSO model.
"I think what we're going to do is just give that some time, but then reach back out and see if we can do some training," Olson said.
And he is proposing to close fire stations at 18th and Main streets as well as one in North Cedar and add one along West First Street.
"That would put response times in a really good area for most of Cedar Falls -- really, for all of Cedar Falls," Olson said, noting the closures and the new building were "several years" down the road.
Mugshot Gallery for February 2021
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for February 2021 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)