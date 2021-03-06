Five-year plan for PSO model in Cedar Falls released

Olson also wants officers to have a bachelor's degree, and it's mandatory for promotions. He said 80% of officers have a four-year degree currently.

"There's a lot of studies out there that show the higher the education, particularly a bachelor's, the less number of use of force incidents you have, the less officer-involved shootings you have, the less officer complaints you have," he said.

Another big goal is lowering the city's Insurance Services Office, or ISO, score from its current rating of 3. The ratings reflect how well-equipped fire departments are to put out fires, and the score is distributed to insurance companies and homeowners.

"First of all, we're very happy with 3 -- that puts us in the top 3-and-a-half percent of fire departments in Iowa. But we always look for ways to improve," Olson said.

Olson also wants to restore mutual aid agreements that have been lost with volunteer fire departments in recent years due to unhappiness with the PSO model.

"I think what we're going to do is just give that some time, but then reach back out and see if we can do some training," Olson said.

And he is proposing to close fire stations at 18th and Main streets as well as one in North Cedar and add one along West First Street.