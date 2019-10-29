TRAER — A diverse field of candidates will give voters here choices when they head to the polls next week.
Traer Mayor Peter Holden may be running unopposed for re-election, but five residents are running Nov. 5 for three City Council seats up for grabs in this northern Tama County town of 1,700 people.
Those seeking the four-year council terms are campaigning on plans to attract more residents and businesses, keeping Traer’s small-town charm intact and discussing whether they need their own police force.
Incumbents Laurie Schafer and Carri Holst are looking to retain their seats, while Patrisha Kennedy, Matt Rausch and Jay Wolfe are making their first City Council bids.
Schafer, 53, is a program librarian in Traer who replaced Councilman Ray Mundt when he stepped down two years ago.
“The last two years have been a learning experience for me,” Schafer said. “The reason I am running is I am feeling more confident and more comfortable in my position as a City Council member and would like to continue to serve our city.”
Schafer said she proposed a change in the city’s twice-a-year cleanup days to have residents bring their items to the recycling site rather than putting them on the curbside.
“The change has helped the city of Traer maintain the welcoming look to those who travel on Highway 63,” she said. “When we had pick up on the curb, it could be an eyesore for those coming through town.”
One issue driving interest in the race was discussion earlier this year about Traer hiring its own police force to take over a service currently contracted to the Tama County Sheriff’s Office. Council members ultimately renewed the sheriff’s contract.
“I believe Sheriff (Dennis) Kucera and the Tama County deputies do a fine job of protecting and serving our community,” Schafer said. “They routinely exceed their contractual obligations to Traer.”
Holst, 56, works at Morris Insurance Agency and is seeking a third term on the council after initially being appointed to fill a vacancy.
She has a long resume of community involvement, including serving on the Tama County Emergency Services Board and Traer Economic Development Corp.; previously serving as a board member of the Traer Community Foundation and Chamber of Commerce; and serving as music director at United Presbyterian Church.
“I feel it’s important to support where you live and work,” Holst said. “It’s the town I grew up in, and it’s where I’m going to grow old.”
Holst said it was important for city leaders to evaluate its police options because “safety and security is a hallmark of why people want to live in a small town.”
Looking ahead, Holst said the city needs to begin planning and looking for grants and donations for a new firehouse because the next generation of equipment will not fit in the current facilities.
Wolfe, 37, who moved to Traer four years ago, worked in real estate before taking over operations at MaidPro in Waterloo in 2010. He and his family helped organize benefits in the Cedar Valley for suicide awareness, mental health and families of victims in a 2018 Cedar Falls car accident.
“I had folks approaching me that had lived here 50-plus years that said we need to move in another direction,” said Wolfe, who said his top priority is economic development and growth.
“We have lots in my subdivision that have are still empty,” Wolfe said. “We need to get homes on those lots with families paying property taxes.”
He also said the city needs to push for commercial development and work to improve roads and sidewalks. But he thinks a city police force is too expensive at this point.
“Realistically we owe Tama County a shot at fixing what we think they need to do to make our community safer,” Wolfe said. “If after a year it isn’t better, then maybe we look” at city police.
Kennedy, 48, is a southern Indiana native who worked as a college administrator before moving with her family to Traer, falling in love with the small-town charm over the Internet.
Kennedy served nearly eight years on the North Tama School Board before stepping down to work in the district’s secondary office. She also owns KT Kennedy Consulting, a computer networking and public relations consulting business with her husband.
Kennedy said a “passion for volunteerism and serving the community” led her to seek a council seat. She has chaired or a member of many other local boards and committees.
Kennedy said more discussion and education is necessary before the city should consider its own police force, adding, “I’ve heard both sides … but I’ve been here for 14 years and always felt very safe.”
The city’s sidewalk conditions are a concern. “We have a lot of young kids in town and families that push strollers, so I’d like to see some of those repaired,” Kennedy said.
Rausch, 39, is a lifelong Traer resident who works as a tool and die maker for John Deere. He’s a 17-year volunteer on the Traer Fire Department where he currently serves as assistant chief.
“I am running for a City Council seat because I want to be more involved in my community,” Rausch said. “I want to see this community grow, to be a place people want to start and raise a family. You can’t complain about it unless you’re involved and trying to better the situation.”
Rausch said his top priority is working to bring new business to town and manufacturing jobs to replace those lost when Traer Manufacturing closed in 2008.
“We’ve got a lot of land out there, and I’d like to see us get some more manufacturing facilities,” he said. “We need to sustain what we have (economically) and add to it.”
Rausch said he’s willing to look at a town police force but currently believes the cost would bee too high. “I believe the city has a good relationship with the Tama County Sheriff’s Department and could work more with them on improving police coverage and traffic issues,” he said.
