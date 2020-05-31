Five vie for three Democratic Black Hawk County supervisor nominations

Postel, who has served in variety of community groups, said he also wants to bring greater transparency to the county board’s operations and decision making while helping the county chart a path out of the current health crisis.

“With so much being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s really given us a chance to pause and think of how we should move forward,” he said.

Hollingsworth, 47, was raised in Waterloo and returned in 2016 after working in Chicago as an independent investment banker. He still works helping raise money for private companies working to become publicly traded, and he serves on the Black Hawk County Agricultural Extension Council and Waterloo Human Rights Commission.

“I don’t have political aspirations … but I had a conversation with one of the candidates and I understood what he meant when he spoke about the challenges of working on projects and the benefit of working from the inside out,” he said.

“I needed to be in the care to have conversations and solve problems,” he added. “If we’re going to solve it, we need to solve it being actively part of the solution.”

Hollingsworth said he is particularly interested in economic development and ensuring the county has proper infrastructure in place.