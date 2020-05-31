Five vie for three Democratic Black Hawk County supervisor nominations

WATERLOO — Three members of the Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors face primary challenges to retain their seats.
The five-candidate battle for three Democratic nominations is the only contested courthouse race in Tuesday’s primary election.
Four-term Supervisor Tom Little, two-term Supervisor Linda Laylin, and first-term Supervisor Chris Schwartz hope to secure spots on November’s general election ballot.
Challengers Marty Postel and Terrance J. Hollingsworth are looking to steal nominations of their own.
The race may already be decided before the polls open because a record number of primary voters have requested absentee ballots.
Auditor Grant Veeder said nearly 17,500 absentee ballots had been requested and just 4,500 have yet to be returned by noon Friday. If enough people show up at the polls or return outstanding absentee ballots, the county will break the record primary turnout of 15,816 voters from 1994.
Little, 67, of Evansdale, is a retired John Deere employee and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has been on the county government board since 2005. He previously served 11 years on the Evansdale City Council.
“I think my experience has paid off over the last few years and will continue to pay off if I’m re-elected,” Little said. “It’s been a team effort, and I’m fortunate to have had good supervisors to work with.”
Little said the county has built its financial position and worked to improve the county’s infrastructure during his tenure. “We have really placed ourselves in a great position as far as roads and bridges as well as buildings,” he said.
Little believes the supervisors will play a role in the COVID-19 recovery and likely will be required to make tough decisions as the year progresses.
Laylin, 70, of Cedar Falls, worked more than 25 years in economic development before being elected to the supervisors in 2012. She is currently the only woman on the five-member board.
Laylin said she is committed to fiscal responsibility, listening to constituents and networking with other counties.
“The budget and how you spend that money providing the best services you can is the primary responsibility of the board,” she said. “The fact that we’re in such a strong financial position compared to when I started … I’m very proud of that.
“I also think I do have a strong working relationship with the staff and other county supervisors,” she added. “I’m always very open to hearing from the residents and wish we would hear more from them.”
Laylin said her goals include completing projects, including installing solar energy panels at county buildings, and working on plans to be more prepared for future pandemics.
Schwartz, 40, of Waterloo, worked for a social justice advocacy group before being elected as a supervisor in 2016. He currently serves as board chairman.
“I think I’ve demonstrated I’m a consistent voice for the voiceless, whether it was my relentless advocacy for our community’s homeless population, where I helped establish the warming center, or when I formed a delegation of local elected officials demanding the safety of employees at Tyson,” he said.
Schwartz said he has been a leader on county environmental issues, including work on watershed management boards and spearheading the solar energy project. He also noted his demand for legal action helped taxpayers secure $500,000 United Healthcare was refusing to pay the county last year.
Schwartz, who never missed a board meeting to date, said his future goals include partnering with cities to invent restoration of older housing stock. “I will fight for workers and unions, the environment and economic vitality of the community,” he added.
Postel, 59, of Cedar Falls, said he experience working 37 years at GMAC Mortgage/Ocwen Loan Servicing, including serving as vice president for contract center operations, will be an asset to the county.
“I have approached every major project I’ve ever been a part of with an open mind, and I seek out opinions and perspectives” from a wide range of individuals, he said. “Having a fresh set of eyes to look at things is a necessity.”
Postel, who has served in variety of community groups, said he also wants to bring greater transparency to the county board’s operations and decision making while helping the county chart a path out of the current health crisis.
“With so much being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s really given us a chance to pause and think of how we should move forward,” he said.
Hollingsworth, 47, was raised in Waterloo and returned in 2016 after working in Chicago as an independent investment banker. He still works helping raise money for private companies working to become publicly traded, and he serves on the Black Hawk County Agricultural Extension Council and Waterloo Human Rights Commission.
“I don’t have political aspirations … but I had a conversation with one of the candidates and I understood what he meant when he spoke about the challenges of working on projects and the benefit of working from the inside out,” he said.
“I needed to be in the care to have conversations and solve problems,” he added. “If we’re going to solve it, we need to solve it being actively part of the solution.”
Hollingsworth said he is particularly interested in economic development and ensuring the county has proper infrastructure in place.
“We’ve had a lot of growth over the last few years, but it has not been equitable across the entire county,” he said. “You need the right people sitting in right places that understand how to solve problems, and I think I can have a lot of value from that standpoint.”
Hollingsworth declined to provide a photo for this article.
No Republicans filed nomination papers to run for supervisor in the primary. The GOP can hold a nominating convention later in the year to fill the party’s vacancies on the general election ballot.
In other county-level races, eight-term incumbent Auditor Grant Veeder and three-term incumbent Sheriff Tony Thompson are running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Dan Trelka, a supervisor and former Waterloo police chief, is running unopposed for the Republican sheriff’s nomination. Billie Jo Heth, a current auditor’s employee, is running alone for the Republic auditor’s nomination.
