Five Sullivan Brothers no more: Convention center gets new name

WATERLOO — The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center is now the Waterloo Convention Center.
The name change was unanimously approved Monday by the City Council. It includes naming the plaza surrounding the center “Sullivan Brothers Plaza.” Convention center management company Spectra said it would market the facility with the full name “Waterloo Convention Center at the Sullivan Brothers Plaza” on marketing materials, logos and social media sites.
Spectra said the new name provides “easier recognition of the location.” Mayor Quentin Hart said he spoke with the Sullivan family about the change. The five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo died in November 1942 when the ship USS Juneau sunk off Guadalcanal during World War II.
Waterloo resident David Dreyer suggested the name change should go on the November ballot. He said lifelong Waterloo residents should decide the matter rather than City Council members.
“I have had conversations with the Sullivans,” Hart said. “This project is going to highlight the unity, diversity and togetherness of Waterloo. This is going to be one of the best projects we’ve ever had to talk about service, dedication to honor veterans in this community. That’s what this project is about.”
When Dreyer tried talking past his allotted time, Hart told him he was done. Dryer responded: “I might be done, but you’re done, too.”
“Is that a threat? Are you threatening my life? What do you mean ‘I’m done’?” Hart asked, to which Dreyer replied: “Speaking.”
“Mr. Dryer, I’m going to tell you like this,” Hart said. “Because we disagree on issues, that gives you no right to talk to me like that. Period.”
The city received two bids Monday for second floor renovations at the convention center. The lowest base bid was nearly $1.6 million from Cardinal Construction of Waterloo, and the other was nearly $1.7 million from Don Gardner Construction of Waterloo.