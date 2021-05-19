Five Sullivan Brothers no more: Convention center gets new name

WATERLOO — The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center is now the Waterloo Convention Center.

The name change was unanimously approved Monday by the City Council. It includes naming the plaza surrounding the center “Sullivan Brothers Plaza.” Convention center management company Spectra said it would market the facility with the full name “Waterloo Convention Center at the Sullivan Brothers Plaza” on marketing materials, logos and social media sites.

Spectra said the new name provides “easier recognition of the location.” Mayor Quentin Hart said he spoke with the Sullivan family about the change. The five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo died in November 1942 when the ship USS Juneau sunk off Guadalcanal during World War II.

Waterloo resident David Dreyer suggested the name change should go on the November ballot. He said lifelong Waterloo residents should decide the matter rather than City Council members.