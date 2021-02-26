Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on track to open for conferences in late summer

“Really, for the amount of dollars that we’re putting in this project, you’re getting way way more impact than you would’ve ever gotten in [new] construction,” Verheyen said.

Hall said he understands the “hunger” of residents to see the finished convention center. He said there are “a lot of capable hands making sure that this is done the right way.”

“It’s been a long time coming for this building to get the full renovation that is needed, and we don’t want to rush that,” Hall said. “We want to make sure that it’s done right. And in this time where events are down, this really presents an amazing opportunity for us to do it the right way.”

It was more difficult to get building materials during COVID-19, Verheyen said. But he said it was beneficial to do construction at a time when most in-person events are canceled or postponed. Hall said it took away the worry of permanently losing displaced events.

“We’re able to do this more unhindered and without revenue loss for the city,” Verheyen said.

The convention center will allow organizers to host some events before September. The first event, a dart tournament, will be held in April. A pool tournament is slated for June.