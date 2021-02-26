Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on track to open for conferences in late summer

WATERLOO — Full-fledged conferences could return to the renovated Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center as early as August, officials said Thursday.
Officials from design and engineering firm ISG said work on the lobby, exhibition hall and new space near the building’s front entrance at Commercial Street and West Fourth Street should be completed in late summer. The firm expects to revamp the roof line with angled translucent panels with color-changing LED lights in late spring or early summer. Other work on an outdoor plaza space and second floor renovations will be completed later, but officials did not yet have a timeline.
Tim Verheyen, vice president of the engineering firm ISG, said the renovations underway or in the near future total about $10.1 million. The city borrowed about $13 million in general obligation bonds for projects, spread out over the past couple years. The bonds and accumulated interest get repaid from property taxes. The city recently got about $800,000 in grant money for the plaza and second-floor renovations from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, said Tavis Hall, executive director of Experience Waterloo.
The convention center got new chillers and a new roof on its penthouse. The exhibition hall and lobby feature new ceiling systems with LED color-changing lights and modern designs. Stronger ceiling panels in the exhibition hall allow event organizers to hang heavy objects, like lights or speakers.
The lobby, which once had a large conference room in the center, is opened up from side to side. Nathan Compton, project manager from ISG, said the space will be better suited for events with booths stationed throughout. Unreliable escalators were removed to make way for two staircases. New windows will show the main exhibition hall. Meeting rooms attached to the the lobby will be upgraded.
“This was admittedly a pretty dark space and pretty drab space, and it’s so much more fresh,” Hall said.
The addition near the front entrance will include an elevator for people to come into the convention center from the skywalk, which connects to the adjacent hotel, The Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo–Cedar Falls.
The second floor will get some new windows, a renovation to the ballroom space, new flooring and walls and a new ceiling with LED color-changing lights.
Verheyen said future projects could include roof replacement, more heating and cooling improvements, tuckpointing and repairs to the elevated plaza.
City Council members approved in 2017 selling the convention center to Leslie Hospitality Co., but the deal fell through after Leslie could not secure financing and pay all of its vendors. Waterloo eventually regained rights to the facility.
Hall said he expects the renovated convention center to add $7 million in economic impact once it opens, which includes more than 20 possible events with nearly 12,000 attendees. He said the people who come to Waterloo will spend money at local businesses, helping the city thrive in its economic recovery from COVID-19.
“The beauty of tourism is when you make that investment, it’s almost immediate that it activates your local economy,” Hall said. “It attracts new people in, so it’s not just dollars recirculating amongst ourselves, but it’s new folks bringing those dollars into our community.”
Verheyen said the convention center renovation is “well overdue.” He said the renovation cost is much less than the at least $60 million required to build an entirely new facility, a suggestion made in 2019 by council member Margaret Klein.
“Really, for the amount of dollars that we’re putting in this project, you’re getting way way more impact than you would’ve ever gotten in [new] construction,” Verheyen said.
Hall said he understands the “hunger” of residents to see the finished convention center. He said there are “a lot of capable hands making sure that this is done the right way.”
“It’s been a long time coming for this building to get the full renovation that is needed, and we don’t want to rush that,” Hall said. “We want to make sure that it’s done right. And in this time where events are down, this really presents an amazing opportunity for us to do it the right way.”
It was more difficult to get building materials during COVID-19, Verheyen said. But he said it was beneficial to do construction at a time when most in-person events are canceled or postponed. Hall said it took away the worry of permanently losing displaced events.
“We’re able to do this more unhindered and without revenue loss for the city,” Verheyen said.
The convention center will allow organizers to host some events before September. The first event, a dart tournament, will be held in April. A pool tournament is slated for June.
“We’re going to be pretty curious about how it functions and how well it goes,” Compton said.
Hall called the convention center “unique within the market.”
“There are other venues throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls and the greater Cedar Valley, but nothing of this scale,” Hall said.