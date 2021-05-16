Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center could get new name Monday

WATERLOO — The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center could get a new name Monday if approved by Waterloo City Council.

The longstanding downtown fixture could soon be rechristened the Waterloo Convention Center, according to a proposed resolution. Management company Spectra made the suggestion “for easier recognition of the location,” according to city documents. Mayor Quentin Hart talked with the Sullivan family about the change, city documents say.

A new outdoor plaza space at the convention center will be named in honor of the Sullivan family, according to city documents. Spectra recommended the name “”Sullivan Brothers Plaza” and would plan to use the full name “Waterloo Convention Center at the Sullivan Brothers Plaza” on marketing materials, city documents show. That would include logos, social media sites and more.

The City Council could also give naming rights to Spectra at Monday’s meeting, which would allow the company to forgo City Council approval and get go-ahead orders from the mayor.