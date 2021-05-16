Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center could get new name Monday

WATERLOO — The Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center could get a new name Monday if approved by Waterloo City Council.
The longstanding downtown fixture could soon be rechristened the Waterloo Convention Center, according to a proposed resolution. Management company Spectra made the suggestion “for easier recognition of the location,” according to city documents. Mayor Quentin Hart talked with the Sullivan family about the change, city documents say.
A new outdoor plaza space at the convention center will be named in honor of the Sullivan family, according to city documents. Spectra recommended the name “”Sullivan Brothers Plaza” and would plan to use the full name “Waterloo Convention Center at the Sullivan Brothers Plaza” on marketing materials, city documents show. That would include logos, social media sites and more.
The City Council could also give naming rights to Spectra at Monday’s meeting, which would allow the company to forgo City Council approval and get go-ahead orders from the mayor.
The Sullivan brothers — George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert — died in November 1942 when the ship USS Juneau sunk off Guadalcanal during World War II. The tragedy marked the greatest combat-related loss of life by a single family at once in American military history.
A second floor renovation at the convention center also needs approval Monday by council members. The city got two bids — the lowest base bid at nearly $1.6 million from Cardinal Construction of Waterloo, and another of nearly $1.7 million from Don Gardner Construction of Waterloo.
Another resolution up for approval Monday is an up to $7,500 agreement with Spectra for possible support services to city staff. This would include raising funds for convention center renovations, like the outdoor plaza space, according to city documents.
More than $97,000 in change orders for convention center projects are up for consideration Monday. These are items not included in original projections for construction projects. About $1,600 of the funds are for drywall patching, and the rest is for leak fixes in the skywalk above Commercial Street.
People who want to attend or speak at Monday’s Waterloo City Council meeting can attend in person at City Hall, or they can register online to participate via video platform Zoom.