Presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper, the former governor of Colorado, talks with reporters in front of Mary’s on 2nd in Davenport, Saturday, May 11, 2019.

 Andy Abeyta

WATERLOO — Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will stop in Northeast Iowa this week.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will be at Waterloo’s SingleSpeed Brewery Co.

At 3 p.m Thursday, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney will be at Sasquatch Jack’s Hideaway Barroom and Grill, 118 10th St. S.W., Waverly. He’ll make a second stop at 5 p.m. at the Sanity Room at 117 First St. E., Independence.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will be at Waterloo’s SingleSpeed Brewery Co. at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. She’ll also be at Decorah’s Phelps Park Shelter No. 4, 613 Park St., at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be at the Waverly Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., at 1 p.m. Friday.

At 12:45 p.m. Saturday, former Vice President Joe Biden will speak in the Saemann Student Center at Wartburg College in Waverly.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and Marianne Williamson will visit the Meskwaki Powwow between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Powwow Grounds on Battleground Road.

Of those candidates, only Biden, O’Rourke and Klobuchar have qualified so far for the next round of debates Sept. 12 and 13 in Houston.

