Five COVID cases confirmed in Iowa Legislature since Friday

COVID-19 CASES: Five cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Iowa Legislature since Friday, the House Democrats’ caucus staff said.

Those are only the confirmed cases. There is no requirement in the Iowa Legislature that people report a positive COVID case.

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, confirmed Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining. Wahls said he has received a COVID-19 vaccine and booster.

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, also confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

ATVS ON HIGHWAYS: All-terrain vehicles, or ATVs, would be allowed to drive on all county highways and some stretches of highways under legislation that advanced out of a legislative subcommittee.

House File 800 would permit ATVs on non-interstate primary highways between trails and other roads on which ATVs are permitted.

Organizations representing counties and county supervisors have registered in opposition to the proposal.

VACCINE ADMINISTRATION: Nurses would be allowed, under the order of a pharmacist, to assist in administering vaccines and immunizations under Senate Study Bill 3006, which advanced out of a subcommittee.

AVIAN FLU: A division of the federal agriculture department confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in a wild bird in South Carolina, prompting Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig to issue a statement encouraging livestock farmers to strengthen biosecurity and closely monitor animals’ health.

If an animal appears to be ill, farmers should immediately contact a veterinarian or state or federal animal health officials, he said.

“HPAI and other foreign animal diseases pose a significant risk to Iowa agriculture,” Naig said in a news release.

“Our team at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will continue working with USDA, livestock producers and other stakeholders to develop, test and strengthen our foreign animal disease preparedness and response plans.”

