Five Cedar Valley organizations awarded state employer innovation COVID-19 grants

DES MOINES — Five Cedar Valley organizations were recently awarded coronavirus relief fund employer innovation grants by the state of Iowa.

They include Waterloo employers UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, $69,707; One City United, $63,997; and Hawkeye Community College, $100,000. In Cedar Falls, they include Apprenticeship America, $95,590, and Community Educational Outreach, $33,000.

Grants will assist employers, nonprofits, community colleges, high schools, and private and public universities provide post-secondary training and education to Iowans whose employment has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Local awardees were among 65 across the state receiving $4.35 million in grants through the Future Ready Iowa initiative, according to a news release.

State officials said the Future Ready innovation fund focuses on grassroots efforts to solve local employment challenges. Along with assisting those impacted by COVID-19, the grants are intended to help diversify the workforce.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}