Five Cedar Valley organizations awarded state employer innovation COVID-19 grants
Five Cedar Valley organizations awarded state employer innovation COVID-19 grants

Future Ready Iowa Logo

DES MOINES — Five Cedar Valley organizations were recently awarded coronavirus relief fund employer innovation grants by the state of Iowa.

They include Waterloo employers UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, $69,707; One City United, $63,997; and Hawkeye Community College, $100,000. In Cedar Falls, they include Apprenticeship America, $95,590, and Community Educational Outreach, $33,000.

Grants will assist employers, nonprofits, community colleges, high schools, and private and public universities provide post-secondary training and education to Iowans whose employment has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Local awardees were among 65 across the state receiving $4.35 million in grants through the Future Ready Iowa initiative, according to a news release.

State officials said the Future Ready innovation fund focuses on grassroots efforts to solve local employment challenges. Along with assisting those impacted by COVID-19, the grants are intended to help diversify the workforce.

  • Allen Hospital intends to recruit and train 70 new patient safety technicians and nurse residents. The effort will provide additional training in crisis intervention to 100 existing team members.
  • One City United provides job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed Iowans facing two or more barriers to employment. With the new funding, the nonprofit will include wrap-around supports for participants while they obtain training leading to job placement in warehouses or manufacturing.
  • Hawkeye Community College has partnered with John Deere and Waterloo Community Schools to create IGNITE: Mastering Manufacturing. The program is designed with multiple stackable, industry-recognized noncredit training credentials that can be offered online, as a hybrid learning model, or in a classroom setting. The project intends to enroll 25 participants.
  • Apprenticeship America will create an online platform that provides online pre-apprenticeship training and placement services for high-demand careers. A minimum of 21 Iowans will receive training and a stipend along with additional support services via community-based partners.
  • Community Educational Outreach will provide access to online training, hot spots and additional support for participants as they work toward attaining certifications in high-demand fields.

The Future Ready Iowa goal is to have 70 percent of Iowans in the workforce with education and training beyond high school by 2025. Approximately 60 percent of Iowa’s current workforce meets this education and training criteria. Go online to FutureReadyIowa.gov for more information.



