First time and longtime Republican caucus goers back Trump in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — There was no question Kelly Renda was going to caucus for President Donald Trump when she arrived at Peet Junior High School on Monday evening.
The Cedar Falls woman is behind him “1,000 percent,” she said while sitting in the school’s library waiting for the Republican caucus to get underway for Ward 2 Precinct 2. “I wouldn’t even blink twice on that.”
She was one of several hundred Republicans from Cedar Falls’ Wards 2 and 4 who gathered at the school, dividing by precinct in different rooms, to caucus with their neighbors.
Republican Cedar Falls W2 P3 and W4 P3 have voted and ballots are being collected. #iacaucus #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/hOPFLRM0eU— Andrew Wind (@AWindCourier) February 4, 2020
It was the first time for Renda. In the school’s cafeteria, where Ward 2 Precinct 3 met, Fred Miehe had a different track record.
“I’ve always come,” he said. “I know I haven’t missed. It’s part of the process when you’re in Iowa; it’s a responsibility.”
Miehe noted that four years ago he didn’t support Trump in the caucus but voted for him in the general election. “And I’ve been pleased with what he’s done,” he said.
His wife, Katheryn, is a transplant from Oklahoma and was excited about the opportunity to participate in the caucuses, noting this is “my first time to vote as an Iowan.” The couple recently saw U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and filmmaker Michael Moore campaigning in Cedar Falls for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate, and then went to Des Moines last week to attend a Trump rally.
“I love to get the perspective from both sides, so I’m not a follower,” said Katheryn Miehe.
Back in the library, Renda said the “nasty politics” going on in the country pushed her to attend the caucuses for the first time.
“I’m not real political,” she admitted. “I was just curious, this is something new to me. I just want to see what it entails on the Republican side.”
As Ron Wheeler noted, that’s a lot more than voting for a preferred presidential candidate. The chairman of the Black Hawk County Republicans caucus organizing committee explained there were elections of Central Committee members from each precinct and the signing of petitions for five local candidates running in November.
“In six weeks, we’ll have a county convention where we bring all 62 of these precincts together, pool the information and at that time talk about more of the (Republican Party) platform,” he said.
With a Republican president in office, turnout for the caucuses “is very light,” Wheeler added. “We knew it would be different from four years ago, when we broke all kinds of records.”
Even fewer than expected showed up, though, “because people like to come and vote. They’re not so interested in serving,” he said. The people who did come are “probably willing to work a little longer and harder on things other than voting, and so this is an important night for us.”
Of course, the candidates people choose during the caucus are important, too.
In the Miehes’ caucus, the result was cut and dried with virtually everyone backing Trump. Green slips of paper were handed out to all the participants so they could write down their preference.
Randall Busche, who had been elected chairman of the caucus meeting, announced that three candidates were running for the Republican nomination: Trump, former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld.
“Does anyone want to stand up and say anything for any of the candidates?” he asked. No one responded, so the ballots were collected and counted.
“The final count was Donald Trump, 43, Joe Walsh, 1,” Busche announced, wrapping up that precinct caucus up in about a half hour.
