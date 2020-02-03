First time and longtime Republican caucus goers back Trump in Cedar Falls

“I love to get the perspective from both sides, so I’m not a follower,” said Katheryn Miehe.

Back in the library, Renda said the “nasty politics” going on in the country pushed her to attend the caucuses for the first time.

“I’m not real political,” she admitted. “I was just curious, this is something new to me. I just want to see what it entails on the Republican side.”

As Ron Wheeler noted, that’s a lot more than voting for a preferred presidential candidate. The chairman of the Black Hawk County Republicans caucus organizing committee explained there were elections of Central Committee members from each precinct and the signing of petitions for five local candidates running in November.

“In six weeks, we’ll have a county convention where we bring all 62 of these precincts together, pool the information and at that time talk about more of the (Republican Party) platform,” he said.

With a Republican president in office, turnout for the caucuses “is very light,” Wheeler added. “We knew it would be different from four years ago, when we broke all kinds of records.”