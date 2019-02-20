DES MOINES --- Iowa’s newest Supreme Court member, Christopher McDonald, was born in Bangkok, Thailand and raised by a Vietnamese mother and Scotch-Irish father.
He will become the first minority to serve as an Iowa Supreme Court justice in the court’s 182-year history.
McDonald’s appointment to the court was announced Wednesday in the governor’s formal office at the Iowa Capitol.
“I know that as the first minority or person of color appointed to the (Iowa) Supreme Court, people will have special expectations for me in terms of leadership and mentorship,” McDonald said. “I understand that. I appreciate that. I embrace those expectations, and I’ll certainly do my best to meet and exceed them.”
McDonald, 43 years, lives in Des Moines and most recently served on the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2013. Previously, he served as a district judge in Iowa’s 5th judicial district, which covers central and south-central Iowa.
Both appointments came from former Gov. Terry Branstad.
Gov. Kim Reynolds selected McDonald from among three finalists for the Supreme Court opening. It is Reynolds’ second appointment to the state’s high court since becoming governor in 2017; her previous selection, Justice Susan Christensen, last year became the court’s only female member.
“On the bench, Judge McDonald has earned a reputation as a brilliant and thoughtful jurist, a hard worker and a good colleague,” Reynolds said. She said during the vetting process, Iowans described to her McDonald as having incredible character, independence, competence, and the right temperament to be a judge.
McDonald replaces former Justice Daryl Hecht, who in December retired to focus on his bout with skin cancer.
McDonald addressed Hecht in his remarks Wednesday, saying, “Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers, and I know I have big shoes to fill and I will certainly do my best to do that.”
The other finalists were First Judicial District Chief Judge Kellyann Lekar of Waterloo and Fifth Judicial District Judge Dustria Relph of Corydon.
An independent commission of governor’s appointees and members elected by attorneys across the state whittled the field of applicants to the three finalists for the governor’s consideration.
Reynolds and her fellow Republicans in the Iowa Legislature are considering legislation that would alter the nominating process by removing the attorney-appointed commission members and replace them with members appointed by legislative leaders.
In his application, McDonald, a graduate of Grand View University and the University of Iowa law school, wrote of his love for the law, the give and take of argument and resolving complicated issues. He also emphasized his “broad life experience.” He lived on military bases around the world, and after his parents’ divorce, he settled with his mother on the south side of Des Moines.
“I also seek this position because I would provide good and valuable service to the public, the judicial branch, and the Supreme Court given the unique demands of the position,” McDonald wrote. “In my career, I have continued to work and serve with persons of all races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic statuses.”
McDonald said his experiences “reinforced in me the value of remaining open-minded and receptive to different perspectives … (and) heightened my awareness and understanding of access-to-justice and substantive-justice concerns for racial and ethnic minorities and the poor.”
James Lynch of the Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.