First members of Cedar Falls racial equity taskforce named

CEDAR FALLS -- Seven people from around the Cedar Valley have accepted an invitation to join a new Cedar Falls taskforce focused on tackling the problems posed by a 24/7 Wall St. report naming Waterloo and Cedar Falls' metro area one of the worst places to be Black.
The new members, whose appointments will be voted on at an upcoming city council meeting, will join Cedar Falls council members Frank Darrah and Kelly Dunn, as well as human rights commission members Willie Barney and Melissa Heston.
The new members, according to human rights commission liaison Toni Babcock, are:
- Will Frost, director of talent development at Grow Cedar Valley and a real estate agent with Fischels Commercial and Residential Group
- Diego Hernandez, a multimedia journalist at KWWL
- Wilfred "Mickye" Johnson, president of the Waterloo Community Foundation and retired director of Classic Upward Bound at UNI-CUE
- Paul Lee, director of children and family formation at Catholic Parishes of Waterloo, state deputy of the Iowa council of the Knights of Columbus, executive committee member of the Winnebago Council of Boy Scouts and member of the Black Hawk County Gaming Association and the Cedar Falls civil service commission
- Andy Pattee, superintendent of the Cedar Falls Community School District
- Lisa Sesterhenn, project coordinator at the Cedar Falls Community School District and grant project manager at the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony
- Felicia Smith-Nalls, neighborhood services coordinator for the City of Waterloo.
Hernandez, Lee, Pattee and Sesterhenn live in Cedar Falls, while Frost, Johnson and Smith-Nalls live in Waterloo, according to their Facebook profiles.
The taskforce was created by the Cedar Falls City Council on Feb. 1 to provide direction to the Human Rights Commission by specifically targeting issues brought forth in an annual 24/7 Wall St. report. The report analyzes U.S. Census data on discrepancies in housing, employment, income and other factors between Black and white residents.
The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area has ranked in the top five on the “worst” list of places to live for Black residents for the last three years.
Frost, Johnson, Lee and Smith-Nalls are Black, and along with Barney will make the 11-member taskforce 45% Black.
Only one person who was asked to be on the taskforce declined, Barney said during Monday night's Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission meeting.
The first meeting with all the members will be April 28 at 4 p.m., and it will be open to the public, according to Babcock, though she wasn't yet sure if it would be held in person or virtually.
The initial members of the executive committee have already put in some work, Barney added.
"We ... identified some significant points from the study. We also identified the pieces that are reflective of the Cedar Falls community in regards to 'live, work and play,'" Barney said. "And those areas are going to be shared with the expanded commission, in which they will share personal stories or 'heard stories' that will allow us to kind of reflect on that."
He said the taskforce's next steps will then be figuring out the information they'll need from the city.