First members of Cedar Falls racial equity taskforce named

Hernandez, Lee, Pattee and Sesterhenn live in Cedar Falls, while Frost, Johnson and Smith-Nalls live in Waterloo, according to their Facebook profiles.

The taskforce was created by the Cedar Falls City Council on Feb. 1 to provide direction to the Human Rights Commission by specifically targeting issues brought forth in an annual 24/7 Wall St. report. The report analyzes U.S. Census data on discrepancies in housing, employment, income and other factors between Black and white residents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area has ranked in the top five on the “worst” list of places to live for Black residents for the last three years.

Frost, Johnson, Lee and Smith-Nalls are Black, and along with Barney will make the 11-member taskforce 45% Black.

Only one person who was asked to be on the taskforce declined, Barney said during Monday night's Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission meeting.

The first meeting with all the members will be April 28 at 4 p.m., and it will be open to the public, according to Babcock, though she wasn't yet sure if it would be held in person or virtually.

The initial members of the executive committee have already put in some work, Barney added.