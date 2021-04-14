First members of Cedar Falls racial equity task force named

Hernandez, Lee, Pattee and Sesterhenn live in Cedar Falls, while Frost, Johnson and Smith-Nalls live in Waterloo, according to their Facebook profiles. Their appointments are being put forth by Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green.

"Mayor Green said they wanted to have real honest discussions asking the tough questions, and I am ready to contribute to open and honest dialogue," said Smith-Nalls.

The task force was created by the Cedar Falls City Council on Feb. 1 to provide direction to the Human Rights Commission by specifically targeting issues mentioned in an annual 24/7 Wall St. report. The report analyzes U.S. Census data on discrepancies in housing, employment, income and other factors between Black and white residents.

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area has ranked in the top five on the “worst” list of places to live for Black residents for the last three years.

Frost, Johnson, Lee and Smith-Nalls are Black, and along with Barney will make the 11-member task force 45% Black.

Only one person asked to join the task force declined, Barney said during Monday night's Human Rights Commission meeting.