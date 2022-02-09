First look at mini roundabout at South and West Ninth streets; delay would decrease, study finds

WATERLOO — One of Waterloo’s worst intersections would get a dramatic upgrade if the city approves a mini roundabout there, consultants told the City Council.

The intersection of West Ninth and South streets is currently rated a level of service F, or “failing,” said Justin Campbell, a transportation engineer with Shive Hattery and the project lead for the intersection design.

“By putting in this mini roundabout, it (brings it) up to a level of service A on opening day, with only six seconds of delay,” Campbell told the City Council during its Monday work session.

Mayor Quentin Hart agreed the intersection, at which South Street traffic must stop while West Ninth traffic does not, poses some “serious challenges.”

“That’s the same intersection where, if you’re moving east on South, sometimes it’s almost mission impossible to be able to turn or to cross there,” he said.

The roundabout falls into the “mini” category because it has a radius of 90 feet, whereas a regular, or “modern” roundabout has a radius of between 100 and 280 feet. That’s enough room for an ambulance, city bus or fire truck to pass through, said lead designer Jacob Lehman, and mini roundabouts are already in cities like Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Ottumwa and Hiawatha.

Vehicles larger than that, such as a tractor-trailer, wouldn’t be able to make the turn while staying on the pavement, Lehman acknowledged. To fix that, he suggested adding on a $35,000 alternative to pave sections behind the curb and between the sidewalks, something he said was done for the Coralville mini roundabout.

“It would allow a hard surface for the back trailer tires of a large semi trying to get through the intersection,” Lehman said, noting a traffic study done last summer showed only a tiny fraction of that intersection’s traffic constituted such vehicles.

The roundabout at West Ninth and South streets would feature a raised central island and “splitter islands,” plus four pedestrian crosswalks. The raised island would only be 3 inches high.

“There’s really nothing to stop a car from driving straight through the way it’s set up?” Councilor Dave Boesen asked.

Campbell said it would be “just enough to deter folks from driving over the central island,” and said other cities with such roundabouts had “very good compliance.”

Hart and Councilor John Chiles asked about designing the roundabout so autonomous vehicles — which Hart said the city will likely see “more and more of” in the near future — can easily navigate it.

“We definitely want to make sure we’re designing today what we’ll be able to use tomorrow,” Hart said. Campbell noted he would look into it, but thought it would be “very similar” to other roundabout designs.

Mini roundabouts are cheaper than their larger cousins: An Iowa DOT grant for $377,000 in December 2020 will likely cover all of it except for $40,000 in design costs, unless the council decides to add on the $35,000 tractor-trailer paving option.

Construction, if it begins in May as scheduled, will wrap up by August, with the intersection itself only closed in June and July, Campbell said — quicker than constructing a larger roundabout.

