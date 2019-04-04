CEDAR FALLS — The city Tuesday held the first of several meetings on “Our Cedar Falls — Imagine The Possibilities,” a city visioning process.
Residents participated in several activities, answered questions and reviewed maps of the downtown.
“This is our kick-off,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager. “Just an introduction to whole idea of what the process is going to be.”
Design consultants from Ferrell-Madden gave an hour-long presentation about how visioning relates to design and zoning.
Mary Madden, an urban design and city planner, led the presentation and activities.
“We’re want to introduce some concepts about visioning and place making,” Madden said. “We’re not so much thinking about the future yet.”
Madden plans to review public comments and plans at future meetings.
“It’s quite a process,” said Mayor Jim Brown. Prior to the City Council meeting Monday, Brown and council members met with the consultants.
The visioning process will help in updating zoning ordinances, starting with the downtown corridor. About 70 people participated in the event. Many of them came because they wanted to have a voice in what happens to Main Street.
“You just know that, as usual, folks are as involved as ever in our community,” Brown said.
Residents were asked to put different colored stickers on a map with green indicating approval and red meaning more work is needed.
“I’m interested because I have a stake in it,” said Jeff Wickersham, a Cedar Falls resident who frequents downtown.
Brad Braley, a local pastor, and Wickersham looked over a map of Cedar Falls and tried to figure out where downtown’s border was as part of one the evening’s activities.
Several other events are planned including downtown design brainstorming sessions with various activities planned from May 31 to June 6, including an all-day event June 1 at the Cedar Falls Community Center.
A presentation of the full downtown vision plan is planned for late summer in either July or August. Residents can offer feedback at www.cedarfalls.com/ourcedarfalls.
