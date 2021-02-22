First 4 picked to steer new 'worst place to be Black' task force

CEDAR FALLS -- The first four members have joined a new task force seeking solutions to the metro area's dismal characterization as one of the worst places to be Black in America.
Mayor Rob Green named Ward 5 Councilman Frank Darrah and at-large Councilwoman Kelly Dunn to serve on the new task force, Human Rights Commission liaison Toni Babcock told the commission at its meeting Monday night. They'll be joined by commission chair Willie Barney and new commission member Melissa Heston, the group decided unanimously.
"I think there is a huge amount of work to be done," Heston said in putting forth her name for consideration.
Barney noted he was eager to start that work as well.
"I consider myself to be an interrupter, a disrupter to the status quo," he said. "I believe that I was placed on the earth to make everybody else uncomfortable."
The four will meet with Green on Tuesday afternoon to discuss moving forward, Babcock said.
The task force was created by the City Council on Feb. 1 to provide direction to the Human Rights Commission by specifically targeting issues brought forth in an annual 24/7 Wall St. report that analyzes U.S. Census data on discrepancies in housing, employment, income and other factors between Black and white residents.
The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area has ranked in the top five on the "worst" list for the last three years.
Dunn and Darrah had indicated their appetite for the work at council meetings in recent weeks.
“We must show our history of this town,” Dunn said last week. “Why does our city look totally different than the city right next door to us? And we need to recognize there’s reasons for that.”
Darrah also noted he didn't believe the task force should simply stop at one year of racial equality work, but said he thought "the community should have ongoing conversations around these issues.”
The four initial members will choose between eight and 10 others from the public to serve alongside them to craft a final report by this fall. Barney said those will likely be people from the school district, the Black Hawk County NAACP and other organizations that could be of use in finding solutions.
"The intention is to have individuals as members of the task force who are in a position to broker resources and decision-making power that will affect the work of the task force," Barney said.
Meetings are tentatively scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, though that could change depending on members' preference, Babcock noted.