First 4 picked to steer new 'worst place to be Black' task force

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls metro area has ranked in the top five on the "worst" list for the last three years.

Dunn and Darrah had indicated their appetite for the work at council meetings in recent weeks.

“We must show our history of this town,” Dunn said last week. “Why does our city look totally different than the city right next door to us? And we need to recognize there’s reasons for that.”

Darrah also noted he didn't believe the task force should simply stop at one year of racial equality work, but said he thought "the community should have ongoing conversations around these issues.”

The four initial members will choose between eight and 10 others from the public to serve alongside them to craft a final report by this fall. Barney said those will likely be people from the school district, the Black Hawk County NAACP and other organizations that could be of use in finding solutions.

"The intention is to have individuals as members of the task force who are in a position to broker resources and decision-making power that will affect the work of the task force," Barney said.