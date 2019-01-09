WATERLOO -- The Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission has endorsed an ordinance severely curtailing where fireworks can be sold in Waterloo.
Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve zoning restrictions to relegate temporary stands and stand-alone fireworks stores to industrial areas.
Retailers located in "C2" commercial zoning districts would still be allowed to have "incidental" fireworks sales provided it wasn't their primary business.
That includes stores like Menard's and Sam's Club, which hold current state licenses to sell first-class fireworks. Existing stand-alone fireworks stores, such as Crossroads Fireworks, would be allowed to keep operating under a "grandfather" clause.
"This is definitely a lot more restrictive than what is currently allowed," said City Planner Aric Schroeder.
There were no public objections at the planning commission meeting. The ordinance now heads to the City Council, which ultimately decides whether to adopt the changes.
Many cities across Iowa have struggled with fireworks use and sales regulations since the Iowa Legislature legalized the consumer explosives in 2017.
Cities are allowed under state law to ban the use of fireworks, which was the case in Waterloo and Cedar Falls. But they cannot ban the sales of fireworks, which are permitted and inspected at the state level.
The Waterloo City Council passed an ordinance in 2017 to require fireworks sales to be in manufacturing zoning districts but rescinded the action under the threat of a lawsuit from fireworks dealers. Court rulings in other jurisdictions later sided with cities' ability to restrict sales through zoning ordinances.
The proposed Waterloo ordinance would appear to have the biggest impact on the temporary tents, which were common in many store parking lots in the month before July 4 each year.
Those tents would have to be in manufacturing zoning districts on property located at least 200 feet from any residential zone.
The most recent list issued by the State Fire Marshal's Office shows licenses were issued for 15 temporary fireworks stands in Waterloo as of Dec. 11, 2018. Only five of those stands would be legal under the city's proposed zoning ordinance.
Iowa law allows retailers operating from a permanent building to sell fireworks from June 1 to July 8 and from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3 each year. Temporary fireworks stands can sell only from June 13 to July 8.
